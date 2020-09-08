It is true that Literacy is key to change for the Sustainable Development of Social Development and Economic Development. Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Department is working for Literacy. Every year on September 8, International Literacy Day is observed across the globe to promote and support the development of Literacy and skills with universal access to education and learning opportunities throughout people’s lives.

The purpose of this day celebration to promote the importance of literacy for individuals, communities, and societies.

Literacy is a way from misery to hope and self-actualization. Literacy day highlights the fact that each individual, irrespective of caste, class, color, etc, has the right to education, and the right to be literate. For everyone, everywhere Literacy is a basic human right and it is a road to human progress. Literacy is a platform for the promotion of cultural national identity. Especially for females, it works like nutrition. Because the education of a man is education for man but education for a woman is education for a generation.

Literacy is the investment for future prosperity. It works like an industry more input more output. It is the requirement of the 21st century. It is necessary to bring change in the lives of people, with the help of Literacy and skill. Being an educated person it’s our duty to educate a person.

The theme of International Literacy Day 2020 highlights Literacy learning in a lifelong learning perspective, and therefore, mainly focuses on Youth and adults.

We wish our youth to meet progress and prosperity in every field of life.