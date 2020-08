1,100 new jobs announced under CPEC: Asim Bajwa

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, and Chairman CPEC Authority, Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Thursday that as many as 1100 new job opportunities had been announced for various categories under Thar block-1 mining project. In a tweet he said Shanghai Electric at Thar Block-1 had announced the jobs. He said locals would get preference in jobs, subject to criteria and qualification. Asim Saleem Bajwa also said the Chinese government and private sector had recently committed huge investment worth billions of dollars under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan. Referring to a news item published in a section of media, he said the news titled “CPEC hits financial Snag?” was totally baseless and unfounded. During the last two months, he said the largest single project under CPEC, the Main Line – One railway project envisaging total reform of Pakistan Railways, and Kohala (1124MW) and Azad Patan (700MW) Hydel projects amounting $10.9 billion had already been signed and committed. Asim Bajwa who is also chairman of CPEC Authority said the huge investment in Pakistan had clearly expressed the commitment by both Chinese and Pakistani governments and their private sectors including banks in both the countries.