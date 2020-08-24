Sindh govt to register madrassas as educational institutions

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday chaired a meeting of Sindh Apex Committee at Chief Minister House attended by senior civil and military officials.

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Adviser on Law Murtaza Wahab, Corp Commander Karachi Lt. General Humayun Aziz, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Director-General Rangers, and Inspector General Police and other officials were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, it was decided to register madrassas across the province as educational institutes with the Sindh Education and Literacy Department. The chief minister said there are 8,195 seminaries and imambargahs in the province which play an important role in providing free education to the people.

The Apex Committee meeting also decided to install CCTV cameras at all entry and exit points of the port city.

Meanwhile, provincial law secretary briefed the participants on legislation regarding street crime. Murtaza Wahab told the meeting that the law department is consulting the Sindh High Court (SHC) to legislate new laws to eliminate street crime.

The chief minister suggested introducing laws that guarantee strict punishments to criminals.