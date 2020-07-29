Hajj devotee board on first day to perform liturgy along with COVID-19 measures

Due to the covid-19 pandemic , the Kingdom has only permitted those living in the country and who meet certain criteria to take part in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has execute strict preventive measures at the hotels to sustain the protection of the devotees including providing a separate room and hand sanitizers for each person, as well as enforcing social distancing rules.

A health leader has been assigned to each group of 50 pilgrims to ensure safety measures, including wearing a mask and social distancing, are implemented at all times, according to Saudi Press Agency.

This year’s devotee will gather daily at a meeting point in front of the hotel as assigned by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to be transported via buses to the city’s holy sites. Each individual has been assigned a seat for the entire duration of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Those chosen are all residents in Saudi Arabia and are between 20 and 50 years old, according to the criteria required by authorities.