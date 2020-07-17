Bilawal Bhutto meets GDA leader

After the martyrdom of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, for the first time, the distance between the Bhutto family and the Abbasi family began to widen.

Chairman people’s party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at the residence of Darab Khan Abbasi. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered condolences to GDA leader Moazzam Abbasi on the demise of his father Haji Munawar Ali Abbasi. Chairman Bilawal prayed for high ranks in the paradise of late Haji Munawar Ali Abbasi. Notably, this was the first time that MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MPA Moazzam Abbasi from Larkana were seen together.

After the martyrdom of Mohtarma, the Abbasi family had sharp differences with the PPP and in the general elections, the Abbasi family defeated the PPP from the seat of Larkana two decades later from the GDA platform.