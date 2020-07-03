UHE Syndicate approves Rs 620m budget

LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayoun on Friday chaired the 3rd meeting of the Syndicate which approved university’s Rs 620 million budget for 2020-2021.

The meeting was arranged in hybrid mode. UHE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, nominees of, Secretaries of three government departments, Dr. Khalid Hameed Sheikh, three female MPAs, nominees of HEC and PHEC, attended physically while two other members Prof Dr Ruksana Kausar and Ms Shehla Javed Malik , attended via web link. The University adopted all possible SOPs to follow COVID19 SOPs.

The Syndicate decided not to increase tuition fee of the students. The Syndicate approved the hiring of 73 teaching positions. First time Rs 2 million merit and needy scholarships will be given to the students and sports facilities will be enhanced also. The meeting also approved new academic programs which include 09 BS Hons and 5 MS level programs.

For establishing latest networking of campus and IT infrastructure, An amount of almost Rs 60M has been allocated for this purpose to meet the challenges of the current and upcoming digital paradigm and online learning and campus management systems.

Furthermore, the Syndicate approved Rs 80m for uplifting, maintenance, additions in the present 65-year-old building to maintain and to create spaces for the staff and students and upgrading of various existing labs and library.

The University will spend 1.50m for other equipment and furniture while twoo new buses will also be purchased and added in the existing fleet of buses.