Modi a psychopath, coward; pushing India towards Muslim genocide: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday, while calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘psychopath’ and ‘coward’, said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is the production of Hitler’s Nazi party which is pushing India towards the Muslim genocide.

“Modi is a psychopath. He is not a normal person. His party RSS is production of Hitler’s Nazi party. They consider them a follower of the Nazi party and regard that as their role model. That is why they do such acts,” the prime minister said while addressing the launching ceremony of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for the families living along the Line of Control.

On the prime minister’s directive, all the 138,275 families of 219 villages have been declared entitled for the emergency cash assistance. The families would receive monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 besides an emergency cash of Rs 12,000 to be given to the women of the said households.

Imran Khan, who earlier also distributed cheques among the entitled people, said though the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) has been facing Indian aggression for long, the Modi regime with the RSS mindset of Hindu supremacy has surpassed all. Referring to the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture observed on Friday, he said in the occupied valley, the occupation forces use pellet guns, pick up youths, torture men, women and children, besides killing and burying scores of people in mass graves.

He said the cruel people are usually cowards, who oppress the helpless ones as they cannot fight. Similarly, he said India has deployed around 900,000 troops in the occupied territory to suppress eight million Kashmiri people.

The prime minister said it was Modi, who had ordered the killing of Muslims in Gujarat and expelled around 100,000 Muslims from their homes when he was the chief minister. Similar to Modi, he recalled, Hitler’s Nazi party had also initiated from promulgating discriminatory laws which followed the genocide of Jews and other communities. “This is actually heading towards genocide,” he remarked.

Imran Khan said he has been apprising the world leaders of the RSS mindset and their aggression in the valley as well as Muslims and other Indian minorities. “In fact, he is pushing India to destruction. Even literate Hindus also think he (Modi) is dragging India to destruction,” he added.

While praying for strength to the Kashmiri people to face the Indian oppression, the prime minister assured them of Pakistan’s support at every international forum. He said ahead of August 5, the anniversary of the unilateral Indian action to annex Kashmir through legislation, Pakistan will create a momentum across the world to highlight the illegal Indian actions.

The prime minister also assured the families living along the LoC of Pakistan’s support. He said despite tough economic conditions and low revenue generation owing to the Covid-19, the government has increased the development budget for Balochistan, AJK, Giglit Baltistan and the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). It has also decided to provide health cards to the whole population of AJK and KP’s tribal districts to give them a health insurance cover, he added.