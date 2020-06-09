Pakistan’s Foreign Policy during the COVID-19 South Asia

The world is changing its posture from a security-oriented post 9/11 to development-focused post COVID-19 era. The virus has yet to hit South Asia with full swing, its second and third wave may impact the region more deeply. Malnourished, economically instable, poorly governed, politically fragile, terror-hit, and with persistent conflicts, the virus threatens South Asia’s post COVID-19 milieu. These subtilities are challenge to the regional leadership, but it will also provide an opportunity for much needed change from security to development; border conflicts to peace via amicable means.

Being a pivotal state both globally (due to nuclear power) and regionally (extensively involved in regional politics and due to its geo-strategic location), Pakistan’s course of action impacts the region heavily. The South Asian states, which are on the same boat in fighting the COVID-19, have put aside other issues as much as possible, prioritizing this one at hand. Along with the health of their citizens, the driving force behind these initiatives can be construed as economic, as key economic factors already show extended recession. In an era of globalization, this is a collective concern and it comes to no surprise, despite political difference there is no way out but mutual cooperation. Pakistan itself has taken the initiative for stronger cooperation at many fronts.

Afghanistan- a conflict ridden country is vulnerable to the COVID-19 and worse wave is still to come. It has yet to see massive outbreak owing to its proximity with regional epicenter of the virus- Iran. This could be catastrophic. Iran is in COVID recession due to its robust and aggressive counter measures. Other South Asian countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh are managing the virus spread so far. At the same time, crisis are deepening gradually. A lot is spoken and written about the post crisis era. However, I believe that it was to expedite the happening of events at global level. Bad guys like the Taliban, Daaish and other insurgent groups in the region will take full advantage of the situation by magnifying already present crisis. Economic downturns, grievances, humanitarian and resultantly refugee and displacement crisis may deepen.

Pakistan has yet many challenges to overcome in regards to its foreign policy in the wake of Coronavirus. US’ constant concerns over CPEC loans and IMF’s demands on improving the economy are major factors it has to consider while establishing its policy

Since February this year, the Afghan Peace Talks have been of high momentum during the Pandemic. Both Pakistan’s and India’s involvement is pivotal to the issue and has been so established on multiple occasions to contain their cold war in Afghanistan. The US constant reiteration of Pakistan’s role, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister’s presence in Doha during the signing and him stating ‘this couldn’t have happened without Pakistan’ are all great examples of this. During the same days of the Accord, Asad Majeed Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US encouraged India to “talk to the Taliban if their state felt it would bolster the peace process”. This followed the US Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad’s recommendation of India’s involvement.

In regards to the country itself, Pakistan has had a proactive stance in making its voice heard amidst the turbulence of COVID-19. President Dr Arif Alvi stated on the 20th of May during a local ration distribution that sustainable peace in Afghanistan and good relations with it were among Pakistan’s top priorities. Having addressed the refugee issue, he added that they along with the general public were welcome especially in the wake of the Virus. On the same day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in another interview stated and emphasized on Pakistan’s supportive role in the Afghan Peace Process saying peace in the country meant peace for the region. He also added that the delay in the process was not a responsibility of Pakistan and it was the domestic situation that hindered the process. As of the most recent developments, an agreement between the two states to reestablish trade has been made under the Afghan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) 2010, which will be utilizing Gawadar Port as a route.

Considering the South Asian countries and neighbors, the cases continue to grow amid the fear of inefficient health systems. In the Himalayan states, so far Bhutan and Nepal have kept rates that are difficult to detect. The first and foremost to come to mind is India. Both being members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), it was Pakistan who took the initiative of hosting a COVID-19 conference. This is significant because regional cooperation has been spurred, something the region has been devoid of characteristically. While this platform has brought together these countries due to the commonality of the Pandemic, Pakistan raised the issue of Kashmir during the video session on the 23rd of April, making evident its prime place once again among Pakistan’s foreign policy objectives. Despite the ever-existent animosity, these countries had come under platform due to the Virus. India itself has taken multiple initiatives, including what can be referred to as ‘hydroxychloroquine diplomacy’, a world-known anti-malarial medicine recommended specifically for Corona. It has been able to supply millions of units to Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Afghanistan and other countries. However, in the wake of the recent border disputes, India has started to have with its neighbors, a strong stance has been taken. Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a series of tweets, rebuked that India has become a threat to regional peace due to these disputes. He further added that Modi’s expansionist policies were the cause behind it and the countries involved, that is, Nepal, China and Pakistan are all to face negative impacts.

Other countries in the region, such as Bangladesh, have been a great victim of the pandemic despite its spurting economy. Around a thousand factories were opened after a 10-day ‘general holiday’, with desperate workers pouring into Dhaka exacerbating the spread. As of recent developments between Pakistan and Bangladesh, a local pharmaceutical company has signed an agreement to import Remdesivir, a drug that acts directly on the virus and has proven to cure sever patients of it. Given the fact that expert opinion has given a thumbs up to Bangladesh’s outstanding progress in the sector, it is a huge leap for both Pakistan’s own people and the two states’ relations in the future.

Just a few days ago in response to India’s Citizens Amendment Act 2019, Pakistan attempted to create an informal group in the Organisation of Islamic Conference. It was an initiative against Islamophobia which was thwarted by Maldives, them stating that it was wrong to single India out and detrimental to harmony in the Muslim world, considering its Muslim population.

Pakistan is utilizing its diplomacy in engaging international bodies as well to curb the Pandemic. A rescue and stimulus package has been announced by the Government worth PKR 1.13 Trillion ($6.76 billion), which is to be funded by the Asian Development Bank and World Bank. Analyzing on an international level, Pakistan has yet many challenges to overcome in regards to its foreign policy in the wake of Coronavirus. US’ constant concerns over CPEC loans and IMF’s demands on improving the economy are major factors it has to consider while establishing its policy. Between a faltering economy, it is no doubt that the country’s politics, foreign policy and social life have heavily been impacted by the COVID-19. However, it is still up to the state how it manages these dynamics utilizing the basic tool of diplomacy to its best interest, especially in a time of such fear and uncertainty.

The author is director of the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies at the University of Peshawar. Twitter:@SHussainShaheed