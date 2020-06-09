South Asian actors slammed for promoting #BlackLivesMatter after endorsing skin whitening brands

George Floyd’s murder has affected the whole world in so many ways no one can even imagine possible. The movement #BlackLivesMatter has made actresses from Pakistan and India claimed that they will and have never endorsed skin whitening products. As this movement clearly puts attention to the stereotypes in South Asian’s about the skin color and body image.

BBC’s Haroon Rashid tweeted and prompted this question which Pakistani or Bollywood actress has not endorsed any skin whitening brand.

— Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) June 5, 2020

It is true that South Asian community has always been focused on skin fairness and has been using many ways to promote it. But there are still actresses who are totally against it.

Like Mahira Khan replied, “Been refusing ever since I was a VJ till now. Never endorsed a skin lightening product.”

— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 5, 2020

Momina Mustehsan also shared after Mahira Khan’s tweet, “Same here always turned down all fairness product endorsements. The amount of melanin in your skin has nothing to do with how beautiful you are. if we ALL responsibly refuse whitening endorsements, it might cause a shift in the market. We have the power to change the narrative.”

Ayesha Omer also one of those who is been refusing skin whitening products, she tweeted, “Me! been refusing offers to endorse various skin whitening products since 12 years. Have a very strong stance against it.”

— Ayesha Omar (@ayesha_m_omar) June 5, 2020

Also Sanam Saeed expressed that she never endorsed any skin whitening products.

— Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) June 5, 2020

The Bollywood actresses have been criticized and are called “Hypocrites” for taking part in #BlackLivesMatter as they have endorsed skin whitening products. Actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani are the ones labeled and criticized. As they have endorsed skin whitening products in the past and now supporting #BlackLivesMatter movement for the murder of George Floyd.

Priyanka Chopra tweeted, “End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color.”

She also shared, “There is so much work to be done and it needs to start at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate,” she wrote alongside a picture featuring the words, “I can’t breathe”.

People tweeted against Pariyanka, “Black lives didn’t matter to Priyanka Chopra when she did ‘fair and lovely’ type adverts for skin lightening”

Another tweeter criticized, “I hope one day a celebrity will call out Priyanka Chopra for promoting Fair and Lovely. You cannot support the #BlackLivesMatter movement and endorse a white bleaching cream which damages the health of dark skin South Asian women. South Asian colorism is inherently anti-black.

Actresses Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone are also criticized for the same reason. Also after Karan Johar took part in the movement by tweeting, he is also criticized in a tweet, “Karan Johar doing a #BlackOutTuesday after making Ebola Jokes.

This movement has definitely put light on various problems and this is the high time many actors will realize and stop being part of such brands, if they are not already enforcing it.