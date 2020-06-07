Blue World City: a mega housing project

Blue World City is one of Pakistan’s mega housing projects, for which all legal requirements have been fulfilled and the application for a final NOC by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is in process.

Development and construction works are being undertaken in accordance with the instructions of the high court, said Sarfaraz Ahmed Gondal, Country Sales Head, Blue World City. He denied conducting any advertising for the project and confirmed that no such attempt has been made, nor will be made, until the final NOC is issued.

He emphasized that the company reserves the right to take legal action against those who are misusing the names of government bodies and organizations and spreading rumors to damage Blue World City’s reputation. He added that the company’s low-cost housing project, aimed at fulfilling a common Pakistani’s dream of owning a house, has created panic among competitors who are now spreading false information about Blue World City. However, according to Gondal, very soon Blue World City will confirm the issuance of a NOC in its favor and take the necessary steps to accelerate the work in progress.