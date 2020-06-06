Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan surpass 93,000

Pakistan has confirmed 4,734 more cases from novel coronavirus in one day as positive cases surged to 93,983.

According to the National Command and Control Center (NCOC), more than 4,734 cases of coronavirus were reported while 97 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

As many as 32,581 patients have recovered from the disease, while the country is still witnessing a consistent rise in the COVID-19 cases. More than 22,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours with the total number surpassing 60,500.

There have been 34,889 cases in Sindh, 35,308 in Punjab, 12,459 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 5,776 in Balochistan, 4,323 in Islamabad.

Notably, Sindh will observe a smart lockdown from today till Sunday in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the Sindh government lifted some of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, allowing businesses to resume activities five days a week except on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 am to 7 pm.

However, the provincial government, despite easing the lockdown, had decided to prohibit 10 sectors from resuming their activities until 30th June; these are as follows:

Educational institutes, marriage hall, gyms, sports facilities, restaurants, amusement parks, salons, cinemas, public processions, and tourism.