Rehman Malik takes notice of chaos due to fuel shortage

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has taken suo moto on the law and order situation on the law order situation in the country emerging because of the shortage of petroleum products in country and directed Secretary Interior to initiate an enquiry by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to find motives behind these crises. He has asked to investigate as to why and how shortage has risen to this level so sudden. He has questioned that why Director General Oil did not take the right action in time. The FIA has been directed to inquire why the ships were not allowed to offload by the Director General Oil. He has directed Secretary Interior to submit a report to the committee in this regard in consultation with Pakistan State Oil (PSO). Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has submitted the initial report on suo-moto notice regarding fake videos about death of Former President Asif Ali Zardari to Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik. PTA informed that total of 27 social media accounts containing fake news regarding death of former President Asif Ali Zardari were identified and processed for blocking and a report in this regard has been forwarded to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further action. The report states that current status shows that two links have been blocked by FIA reminder has been sent to FIA for blocking of the remaining social media accounts. Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik through a notice on May 20, 2020 had desired that FIA and PTA to immediately investigate the operators of account on social media who have uploaded fake videos and spreading fake news and making propaganda against former President of Pakistan and action should be taken against them under Cyber Crime Law. He said that all those who are spreading fake news on social media shall be held responsible under Cyber Crimes Law.