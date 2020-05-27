Market timings finalises by Punjab Govt

The Punjab government has finalised the market timings amid coronavirus lockdown which will be coming into effect from today.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, The Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment, announced that pharmacies and petrol pumps will remain open for 24 hours everyday from today.

Mian Aslam also said that markets and shops will be allowed to continue trade activities across the province from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, whereas, confectionary shops will be opened between 9:00 am and 7:00 pm.

He further added that the decision to tighten lockdown measures would be finalised by provincial government over the recommendations of committee.

The spokesman for the primary and secondary health care department Punjab said that overall 352 people have died from the virus in the province with 15 deaths during the past 24 hours.

“We have currently performed 209370 tests,” the spokesman said.

A spokesperson of the Punjab health department had said that of the fresh cases, 318 tested positive in Lahore.

Over 6124 people had recovered from the virus in the province thus far, added the spokesperson.