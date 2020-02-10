Naseem becomes youngest Pakistan player to take Test hat-trick

RAWALPINDI: Fast bowler Naseem Shah became the youngest Pakistan player to claim a Test hat-trick when he dismissed three Bangladesh batsmen in successive deliveries on the third day of the sides first Test at Rawalpindi Stadium here on Sunday. Besting Bangladeshi Alok Kapali who achieved the feat aged 19 in 2003, Naseem, who turns 17 next week, removed Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah in successive deliveries before Bangladesh finished the day at precarious 126-6 and staring at an innings defeat. Naseem, who claimed 4 wickets for 26, dismissed opener Saif Hassan earlier in the day but the right-arm quick reserved his best for the last hour at the stadium.

Having conceded a first-innings lead of 212, Bangladesh were showing signs of fight as they reached 124-2. Naseem hit Najmul on the thigh pad with a moving delivery, and although the lbw appeal was turned down, Pakistan captain Azhar Ali opted to review the umpire’s decision and replays confirmed the ball would have hit the stumps. Nightwatchman Taijul also fell lbw and Mahmudullah edged the next ball to Haris Sohail who took a smart low catch at slip as Naseem became the fourth Pakistani to claim a Test hat-trick after Wasim Akram (twice), Abdul Razzaq and Mohammad Sami.

Mominul Haque, unbeaten on 37 at the close, had added 71 for the third wicket after they lost Saif Hassan on 16 and Tamim Iqbal on 34. At the close, Bangladesh were 126-6 and needing another 86 runs to avoid an innings defeat with two days to play. Earlier, Pakistan were all out for 445 in their first innings. A healthy 10,000-strong holiday crowd had come in anticipation of popular batsman Babar Azam scoring a double hundred. But resuming at 342-3, Pakistan lost Azam to the first ball of the day. Azam seemed caught in two minds whether to play or leave a length delivery from pace bowler Abu Jayed and edged to Mohammad Mithun at first slip. Azam’s 143 was his fifth Test hundred and a masterclass of attractive batting, which included a six and 18 fours. Jayed and Rubel Hossain claimed three wickets apiece for Bangladesh.