Petition filed against ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ last episode in court

A petition has been filed in Lahore’s civil court to halt the last episode of romantic drama television serial ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ from airing.

A lady identified as Maham through her lawyer moved Lahore’s civil court and filed a plea to halt the last episode of the drama, featuring Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, Hira Mani, Adnan Siddiqui and others.

In the petition, the lady has stated that the drama had put negative impact on the Pakistani women as it continued to downgrade them in the society.

The court, after hearing the arguments of Maham, has issued notices to the concerned for January 24, 2020.

The last episode of ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ is set to be aired in cinemas on January 25, 2020.

Meray Paas Tum Ho is a 2019 Pakistani romantic-drama television series, produced by Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib under their production banner Six Sigma Plus. It is directed by Nadeem Baig and written by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. It features Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, and Adnan Siddiqui in lead roles. The serial aired on ARY Digital on 17 August 2019.

Mere Paas Tum Ho has created many rating records. Its Episode 1 and 3 got 10.9 TRPs and 15.5 TRPs.

Episode 1 and 16 got 23.9 and 22.6 TRPs and episode 17 and 22 got 24.9 and 26.2 TRPs.