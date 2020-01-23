Actress Mahira Khan has won the hearts of millions over her simplicity after she shared her adorable photo in a horizontal frame.

The Raees actress took to Instagram sharing her adorable photo in horizontal alignment with her over 5 million fans and captioned it, “Someone suggested adjusting the photo.. bhai hum nahi hotay adjust (brother we can’t be adjusted).”

However, Mahira Khan looked stunning in a light blue lace outfit and subtle makeup.

The photograph has garnered thousands of hearts within a short period of time after she shared it.

Last week, Mahira Khan left her fans wondering after the actress shared a cryptic message on Instagram.

The Superstar actress took to photo-video sharing platform and shared an endearing photo of her with the caption, “Is this love that I’m feelin’?”

Fans started assuming whether the superstar has found love again.

Khan is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Ehsan in Momina Duraid’s Humsafar for which she received numerous accolades including Lux Style Awards for Best Television Actress.

Born in Karachi, Khan started her career as a VJ in 2006. She made her screen debut opposite Atif Aslam in the romance Bol (2011), which earned a Lux Style Award for Best Actress (film) nomination. She had a starring role in Humsafar which earned her a Lux Style Award for Satellite Best TV Actress and Hum Award for Best Onscreen Couple.