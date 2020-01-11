Police solve Sikh youth’s murder case

After four days of investigations, the police solved the blind murder case of a Sikh youth, and declared that the deceased’s fiancée was behind the killing. The Indian government led by Narendra Modi recently tried to portray the case as a religiously motivated killing. However, investigations proved otherwise.

The body of Ravinder Singh, 25, hailing from the remote Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was recovered in Chamkani, a suburban area of provincial capital Peshawar on Sunday.

Ravinder Singh, said to be the brother of a Sikh journalist Harmeet Singh, lived in Malaysia and had returned home for his wedding when he was murdered. A senior security official in Peshawar told Daily Times on the condition of anonymity that Ravinder’s fiancée Prem Kumari hired three assassins to kill him, as she didn’t want to marry him.

“Prem Kumari assured to pay Rs 700,000 to three assassins to kill Ravinder. Of the total amount, part of the money was paid ahead of the murder and the rest of the amount was to be paid after the murder,” he added.

According to another official from Mardan police, they arrested Prem Kumari and three assassins, whose names were being kept secret, and handed them over to Peshawar police. He said the weapon and vehicle used in the crime were also recovered.

The body was dumped in a deserted place in Chamkani Police Station’s jurisdiction on Sunday and the killers then called the bereaved family from Ravinder’s phone to demand ransom, with an aim to deceive investigators and divert their attention from the “contract killing”.