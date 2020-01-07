Rs 7bn USC package to provide relief to common man: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a Rs 7 billion subsidy package for providing relief to the poor people through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

Addressing a press conference flanked with USC Chairman Zulqarnain Ali Khan and Managing Director Umar Lodhi, she said the relief package would be utilized to provide daily use edible items, including flour, edible oil, rice and pulses, to the USC customers at subsidized rates.

Dr Firdous said it was the prime minister’s commitment to pass on the positive impacts of economic growth to the common man and the subsidy package was part of that promise.

She said under the vision of State of Madina, the poor and weaker segments of the society would be provided relief on priority.

Through a technological filter mechanism, it would be ensured that the benefit of subsidy should reach the common man transparently.

Appreciating the USC chairman, she said he was an old companion of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had volunteered his services free of cost to the USC.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) has notified reduction in prices of 89 medicines on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan after the federal cabinet reduced the prices in its meeting.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that the federal cabinet had decided to reduce prices of 89 medicines by 15 percent. He said the prices of several life-saving drugs had also been reduced.

The decision has now come into force with the notification. The prices of the medicines have been reduced under the Drug Regulatory Act.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his instructions urged for an immediate implementation on the decision and directed stern against those taking more amount than the fixed price. “The decision has been taken under the Medicine Pricing Policy 2018,” he said.

The decision of drugs prices reduction will come into force forthwith, he added. The police will be reviewed and a new policy will be announced soon, he added.