Understanding Faiz’s poem in the right context

In the context of the recent furor in India, there is a need to give Faiz’s poem the right context for neither is it a declaration of Islamic supremacy as some are ignorantly making it be and nor is it something Islamists would like to quote if they knew what it really was about.

People who are upset by it are mainly from India but many Pakistanis are acting surprised accepting the allegations that the poem glorifies one religion ie Islam over other religions. And so Pakistani who thought of Faiz as anti-Muslim Marxist are confused and bewildered.

Frankly, this just shows how little people read those poets and writers who they make into idols or villains. How little they actually know about these people beyond the heresy created often by their enemies and those jealous of them.

Faiz never claimed to be an atheist. Yes, he was a left-leaning intellectual who was a founder of the Progressive Writers Movement and had affiliations with the Communist Party of India but that does not make him into an automatic atheist.

When questioned directly about his religion he could not have been much clearer when he replied that his Islam is what Jalaluddin Rumi used to practice. And anyone who knows about the life and words of Rumi can easily see that this Islam is light years away from the sword-bearing bloodthirsty cult being projected as Islam widely.

In fact, it was not Faiz who claimed to be an atheist but his enemies who projected him as an atheist knowing that the majority of Muslims believe in God and consider atheism as a sin.

Even among his antagonists those talking senses rather than just vitriol against him knew this, Ashfaque Ahmed used to call Faiz a Malamati Sufi (A non-confirming mystic). For those who are not aware of such mystics, I would recommend them to read about Mansoor Halaj who is considered to be the most respected of this group.

I will come back to Halaj again but let us first discuss the poem creating so many waves.

The poem was written in 1979. It was the time of Zia-ul-Haq’s martial law and Faiz was in exile. And here we need to understand that the poem almost certainly has been inspired by a poem written by Sahir Ludihanvi called Awaz-a Adam (the voice of man). Sahir most likely wrote his poem in the 1940s.

dabegī kab talak āvāz-e-ādam ham bhī dekheñge

rukeñge kab talak jazbāt-e-barham ham bhī dekheñge

chalo yūñhī sahī ye jaur-e-paiham ham bhī dekheñge

dar-e-zindāñ se dekheñ yā urūj-e-dār se dekheñ

tumheñ rusvā sar-e-bāzār-e-ālam ham bhī dekheñge

zarā dam lo ma.āl-e-shaukat-e-jam ham bhī dekheñge

ye zo.am-e-quvvat-e-faulād-o-āhan dekh lo tum bhī

ba-faiz-e-jazba-e-īmān-e-mohkam ham bhī dekheñge

jabīn-e-kaj-kulāhī ḳhaak par ḳham ham bhī dekheñge

mukāfāt-e-amal tārīḳh-e-insāñ kī rivāyat hai

karoge kab talak nāvak farāham ham bhī dekheñge

kahāñ tak hai tumhāre zulm meñ dam ham bhī dekheñge

ye hañgām-e-vidā-e-shab hai ai zulmat ke farzando

sahar ke dosh par gulnār parcham ham bhī dekheñge

tumheñ bhī dekhnā hogā ye aalam ham bhī dekheñge

How long will you suppress the voice of man we will see as well

How long will the angry people control their emotions we will see as well

If it is going to be this way then this period of time we will see as well

Weather we see from the jail or from where we are hanged

Your humiliation in the whole world we will see as well

Just wait the pride of kings rubbed in dirt we will see as well

Look at these strong arms of steel and iron

The power of complete faith we will see as well

The proud heads bowed in the dust we will see as well

To answer for your actions is a tradition of human history

How long will you make excuses to escape justice we will see as well

How much power is in your oppression we will see as well

These uproars celebrate passing of the night o children of darkness

In the morning breeze the red flag we will see as well

You will have to see as well and this time we will see as well

Now in many ways, this poem is talking about a day of reckoning. Of course Sahir avoids direct religious symbolism and at the end mentions the red flag. Well as it turned out Sahir first read this poem at a gathering in Lahore in 1948 shortly before he left for India.

A few years later Faiz was arrested and remained in jail for many years and although the charges were conspiracy everyone knew it was part of the crackdown on left-leaning intellectuals.

And so in 1979 when Faiz wanted to write against Zia’s oppression he remodeled the above poem. As Zia was introducing medieval Islamic ideas Faiz countered this by adding religious symbolism to his poem to show that:

He is not an atheist.

The religion he follows is the anti-thesis of what Zia calls Islam.

Now let us see what the poem says:

hum dekheñge

lāzim hai ki ham bhī dekheñge

vo din ki jis kā va.ada hai

jo lauh-e-azal meñ likhkhā hai

jab zulm-o-sitam ke koh-e-girāñ

ruuī kī tarah uḌ jā.eñge

ham mahkūmoñ ke pāñv-tale

jab dhartī dhaḌ-dhaḌ dhaḌkegī

aur ahl-e-hakam ke sar-ūpar

jab bijlī kar-kar karkegī

jab arz-e-ḳhudā ke ka.abe se

sab but uThvā.e jā.eñge

ham ahl-e-safā mardūd-e-haram

masnad pe biThā.e jā.eñge

sub taaj uchhāle jā.eñge

sub taḳht girā.e jā.eñge

bus naam rahegā allāh kā

jo ġhā.eb bhī hai hāzir bhī

jo manzar bhī hai nāzir bhī

uTThegā anal-haq kā na.ara

jo maiñ bhī huuñ aur tum bhī ho

aur raaj karegī ḳhalq-e-ḳhudā

jo maiñ bhī huuñ aur tum bhī ho

We will see

It is inevitable that we will see

That day which has been promised

Which is written since time started

When the heavy mountains of oppression

Will fly away like pieces of cotton

When under the feet of us victims

The earth will tremble

and over the heads of the oppressors

Bolts of thunder will reverberate.

When from the Kaba of humanity

All false idols will be removed

And us the faithful and long-suffering

Will be placed on the seat of power

All the crowns will be thrown in the air

All the thrones will be cast in dust

Only name of God will remain

Who cannot be seen but is there

Who watches and is watched

The slogan I am the truth will be raised

Which is you and which is I

And the creatures of God will rule the earth

Which is you and which is I

Now the thing to note is that the day of reckoning, when everyone will be held accountable for their actions is not only an Islamic concept, in fact, it is not purely a religious concept either as Sahir demonstrates in his poem.

If people take offense from the mention of removing idols I am sure the removal of false idols is symbolic in all religions and should not be taken as an anti-Hindu concept.

As for the mention of Allah, once again it is a term used for the common God of all religions that believe in a creator.

Quite clearly Faiz declares himself to follow the concept of Wahadat-al-Wajood as propagated by Ibn Arabi and Mansoor Halaj who believed that everything in the universe is only the reflection of the one single truth and will return to that eventually.

Even in Hinduism, this concept exists as Aham Brahmasami.

So how can this poem be considered to promote Islamic hegemony is beyond my understanding.

