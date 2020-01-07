Understanding Faiz’s poem in the right context

In the context of the recent furor in India, there is a need to give Faiz’s poem the right context for neither is it a declaration of Islamic supremacy as some are ignorantly making it be and nor is it something Islamists would like to quote if they knew what it really was about.People who are upset by it are mainly from India but many Pakistanis are acting surprised accepting the allegations that the poem glorifies one religion ie Islam over other religions. And so Pakistani who thought of Faiz as anti-Muslim Marxist are confused and bewildered. Frankly, this just shows how little people read those poets and writers who they make into idols or villains. How little they actually know about these people beyond the heresy created often by their enemies and those jealous of them.Faiz never claimed to be an atheist. Yes, he was a left-leaning intellectual who was a founder of the Progressive Writers Movement and had affiliations with the Communist Party of India but that does not make him into an automatic atheist. When questioned directly about his religion he could not have been much clearer when he replied that his Islam is what Jalaluddin Rumi used to practice. And anyone who knows about the life and words of Rumi can easily see that this Islam is light years away from the sword-bearing bloodthirsty cult being projected as Islam widely.In fact, it was not Faiz who claimed to be an atheist but his enemies who projected him as an atheist knowing that the majority of Muslims believe in God and consider atheism as a sin. Even among his antagonists those talking senses rather than just vitriol against him knew this, Ashfaque Ahmed used to call Faiz a Malamati Sufi (A non-confirming mystic). For those who are not aware of such mystics, I would recommend them to read about Mansoor Halaj who is considered to be the most respected of this group.I will come back to Halaj again but let us first discuss the poem creating so many waves.The poem was written in 1979. It was the time of Zia-ul-Haq’s martial law and Faiz was in exile. And here we need to understand that the poem almost certainly has been inspired by a poem written by Sahir Ludihanvi called Awaz-a Adam (the voice of man). Sahir most likely wrote his poem in the 1940s.dabegī kab talak āvāz-e-ādam ham bhī dekheñgerukeñge kab talak jazbāt-e-barham ham bhī dekheñgechalo yūñhī sahī ye jaur-e-paiham ham bhī dekheñgedar-e-zindāñ se dekheñ yā urūj-e-dār se dekheñtumheñ rusvā sar-e-bāzār-e-ālam ham bhī dekheñgezarā dam lo ma.āl-e-shaukat-e-jam ham bhī dekheñgeye zo.am-e-quvvat-e-faulād-o-āhan dekh lo tum bhība-faiz-e-jazba-e-īmān-e-mohkam ham bhī dekheñgejabīn-e-kaj-kulāhī ḳhaak par ḳham ham bhī dekheñgemukāfāt-e-amal tārīḳh-e-insāñ kī rivāyat haikaroge kab talak nāvak farāham ham bhī dekheñgekahāñ tak hai tumhāre zulm meñ dam ham bhī dekheñgeye hañgām-e-vidā-e-shab hai ai zulmat ke farzandosahar ke dosh par gulnār parcham ham bhī dekheñgetumheñ bhī dekhnā hogā ye aalam ham bhī dekheñge How long will you suppress the voice of man we will see as wellHow long will the angry people control their emotions we will see as wellIf it is going to be this way then this period of time we will see as wellWeather we see from the jail or from where we are hangedYour humiliation in the whole world we will see as wellJust wait the pride of kings rubbed in dirt we will see as wellLook at these strong arms of steel and ironThe power of complete faith we will see as wellThe proud heads bowed in the dust we will see as wellTo answer for your actions is a tradition of human historyHow long will you make excuses to escape justice we will see as wellHow much power is in your oppression we will see as wellThese uproars celebrate passing of the night o children of darknessIn the morning breeze the red flag we will see as wellYou will have to see as well and this time we will see as wellNow in many ways, this poem is talking about a day of reckoning. Of course Sahir avoids direct religious symbolism and at the end mentions the red flag. Well as it turned out Sahir first read this poem at a gathering in Lahore in 1948 shortly before he left for India.A few years later Faiz was arrested and remained in jail for many years and although the charges were conspiracy everyone knew it was part of the crackdown on left-leaning intellectuals.And so in 1979 when Faiz wanted to write against Zia’s oppression he remodeled the above poem. As Zia was introducing medieval Islamic ideas Faiz countered this by adding religious symbolism to his poem to show that:He is not an atheist. The religion he follows is the anti-thesis of what Zia calls Islam.Now let us see what the poem says:hum dekheñgelāzim hai ki ham bhī dekheñgevo din ki jis kā va.ada haijo lauh-e-azal meñ likhkhā haijab zulm-o-sitam ke koh-e-girāñruuī kī tarah uḌ jā.eñgeham mahkūmoñ ke pāñv-talejab dhartī dhaḌ-dhaḌ dhaḌkegīaur ahl-e-hakam ke sar-ūparjab bijlī kar-kar karkegījab arz-e-ḳhudā ke ka.abe sesab but uThvā.e jā.eñgeham ahl-e-safā mardūd-e-harammasnad pe biThā.e jā.eñgesub taaj uchhāle jā.eñgesub taḳht girā.e jā.eñgebus naam rahegā allāh kājo ġhā.eb bhī hai hāzir bhījo manzar bhī hai nāzir bhīuTThegā anal-haq kā na.arajo maiñ bhī huuñ aur tum bhī hoaur raaj karegī ḳhalq-e-ḳhudājo maiñ bhī huuñ aur tum bhī ho We will seeIt is inevitable that we will seeThat day which has been promisedWhich is written since time startedWhen the heavy mountains of oppressionWill fly away like pieces of cottonWhen under the feet of us victimsThe earth will trembleand over the heads of the oppressorsBolts of thunder will reverberate.When from the Kaba of humanityAll false idols will be removedAnd us the faithful and long-sufferingWill be placed on the seat of powerAll the crowns will be thrown in the airAll the thrones will be cast in dustOnly name of God will remainWho cannot be seen but is thereWho watches and is watchedThe slogan I am the truth will be raisedWhich is you and which is IAnd the creatures of God will rule the earthWhich is you and which is INow the thing to note is that the day of reckoning, when everyone will be held accountable for their actions is not only an Islamic concept, in fact, it is not purely a religious concept either as Sahir demonstrates in his poem.If people take offense from the mention of removing idols I am sure the removal of false idols is symbolic in all religions and should not be taken as an anti-Hindu concept.As for the mention of Allah, once again it is a term used for the common God of all religions that believe in a creator.Quite clearly Faiz declares himself to follow the concept of Wahadat-al-Wajood as propagated by Ibn Arabi and Mansoor Halaj who believed that everything in the universe is only the reflection of the one single truth and will return to that eventually.Even in Hinduism, this concept exists as Aham Brahmasami.So how can this poem be considered to promote Islamic hegemony is beyond my understanding.The writer is a Consultant Dermatologist, North Ferriby, UK