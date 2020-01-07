Ali Zafar’s ‘Laila o Laila’ hits 10 million views

“Laila o’ Laila,” the recently released new song of acclaimed singer and songwriter Ali Zafar and 12-year-old Urooj Fatima from Balochistan, has crossed 10 million views on YouTube.

The classical Balochi song was released on October 11, 2019.

The song is a Balochi melody and the music video shot in Balochistan features glimpses of Urooj Fatima’s early childhood as she learned singing.

The scenic beauty of the province is highlighted in the video while the song is upbeat and pleasant.

The Teefa In Trouble actor took to Twitter sharing the video “So amazing to see that Laila o Laila has crossed 10 Million views on YouTube and is winning hearts!”

“More power to collaboration and new talent!’, he added.

Sharing the same video on Instagram, Ali Zafar thanked fans for their love. He wrote, “Thank you so much for the love. Lailo_-O-Laila crosses 10 million.”

He also congratulated Urooj “Mubarak @uroojfatima88. #lailaolaila”.

Ali Zafar shared the song on Twitter with a caption that read, “Today marks the debut of a very talented young singer, the 12 year old Urooj Fatima from the beautiful Balochistan. Watch this to understand that boy or girl, why you should always follow your heart and dreams.”