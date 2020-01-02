Reviving reading practices among the youth

Needless to say, reading is always going to be timeless and you are never too old to read certain books from your childhood either.

But then there are some books that you absolutely have to read before a certain point in your life. Here are 10 perfect YA reads.

SMOKE BY DAN VYLETA — imagine being able to tell when someone is angry or thinking any dark thought and imagine you can do that because their thoughts and desires are visible in the form of clouds of smoke that hover over them. That’s basically what this book is about and if you love books like Harry Potter and The Night Circus, you will definitely love this one. It’s a blend of historical fiction and fantasy and one of those stories told by children that make you question the grown up world. You will fall in love with it as soon as you read the first chapter.

THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE BY NIEL GAIMAN — another book that is covering events from a child’s life but makes you think about, and question the reality of life as an adult, this book explores the concept of time and the depth of human nature. We see the world through the eyes of a child and witness how we as humans shelter ourselves from the real darkness and evils of the world around us. The story is hard to forget and Lettie Hempstock stays with you long after she is gone.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD BY HARPER LEE — a story told from the perspective of a little girl about a time when racism was at its peak and good people were hard to come by, it is a tale of true bravery, friendship and the harsh reality of being a black man in the 1930’s. Harper Lee writes about the double standards and prejudice held by white people about blacks in those times. It makes you realize just how much damage prejudice and stereotypes can cause. At the same time, it also teaches you that one person can make a difference but in the end it is the society that needs to change its mindset.

STRANGE THE DREAMER BY LAINI TAYLOR — a story about what it’s like to have a dream you feel you’re not strong enough for. If you love fantasy I would highly recommend it as for me it was one of those books that teaches you about hope and friendship as well as love, three things that everyone needs more so when they are growing up. It’s about a boy who finds himself incapable of travelling to a mystic world he has dreamt about, but ends up on a journey with a group of foreign soldiers. Despite being fantasy, it does not shy away from mature subjects that are very much real in our world today.

THE GREAT GATSBY BY F SCOTT FITZGERALD — it is not only a tale of love and loss but is also a representation of American social structures during the Jazz Age, an era Fitzgerald himself was obsessed with. The Great Gatsby also contains elements from the author’s own life such as the camp that Gatsby was stationed at during World War 1. It highlights the true reality of the American Dream through its character as well as other important concepts. It is a very fun read and might even make you want to read all of Fitzgerald’s works.

THE SELECTION SERIES BY KIERA CASS — Think The Hunger Games meets The Bachelor. These are the kind of books you can get sucked into and finish within a day or two. The characters are easy to love and connect with, and the series makes you want to cur up on the couch with a cup of tea and not get up until you’ve finished. It is also hard to pick a favorite character throughout the books as you end up rooting for all of them.

THE MORTAL INSTRUMENTS SERIES BY CASSANDRA CLAIRE — if you love reading about worlds with vampires, werewolves and warlocks, you will love these books. They take you on a rollercoaster ride that you will never forget while exploring the familiar myths and stories we know about faeries, vampires, werewolves and warlocks in a new unique way. The main character is easy to connect with and love and you will end up going through a mixture of emotions as you read the series.

THE INFERNAL DEVICES BY CASSANDRA CLAIRE — set in the same world as The Mortal Instruments but in twentieth century England, this trilogy will make you fall in love with Cassandra Claire’s writing. Filled with moments and characters that will make you swoon, this series tells you the meaning of true friendship and love between a group of three people and that love does not have to be bound by time, or limited to two people only.

THE THRONE OF GLASS SERIES BY SARAH J MAAS — the Throne of Glass series will forever be a favorite simply because of the strong heroine and the fact that she does not rely on anyone to “save” her. Her journey from being an assassin to a true queen is one of those epic stories that stay with you forever. You think you’ve got the story all figured out only to find out that you are not even close and get sucked into a world of swoon-worthy warrior prices and powerful witches. The story takes you across worlds and tells the importance and consequences of betrayal, sacrifice, love and family.

THE HARRY POTTER SERIES BY JK ROWLING — saving the best for last. Any praise these books get would be less as these are the books that actually have the power to make you fall in love with reading. J. k Rowling takes you on a remarkable journey that you never want to end. The stories revolve around the themes of love and friendship and you meet unforgettable characters along the way. They will teach you how to believe in the impossible and hope even in the darkest of times, to be happy and to remember that in the end, love is the most powerful weapon to have.

The writer is a marketing student and can be reached at minaalmohsin@hotmail.com