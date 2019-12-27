IG launches upgraded website of Punjab Police with new features

Punjab Police IG Shoaib Dastgir said that effective use of modern technology is imperative to ensure rule of law and provision of timely information to citizens, because without it modern policing initiatives could not be materialised.

He further said that this new digital website will work in a user friendly way and this will not only be helpful in smart and modern policing but will also help bridge the gap between public and police by timely provision of information and redressal of public complaints further improving the service delivery. He also directed to further improve the website as per the feedback of the citizens and also to include new features and functions according to the public demand. He expressed these views at the launching ceremony of new website of Punjab Police upgraded with new interactive features. On this occasion Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani and officers of Punjab Information Technology Board were present.

Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani briefed IG on the new digital features of website, in his briefing he shared that website is given a new digital look with a special focus to promote soft image and public service delivery projects which will provide not only timely information but also better service delivery. He further briefed that Police Khidmat Markaz, 8787 Complaint Centre, 15 Emergency Service, Rasta App and 89.8 FM Radio are integrated with the new website, the new features available on link of website of punjabpolice.gov.pk will enable the citizens to register their E complaints. He further shared that citizens can report any incident for police action and could also avail Khidmat Marakaz facilities through website while the contact numbers of all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs and other police offices are also available on new website.

The IG praised the endeavour as an important step for the public’s guidance and facilitation, new projects with the help of latest technology must also be started so that valuable time and money of citizens can be saved and fast track policing like modern countries could be promoted.