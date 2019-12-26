Trees plantation- A need of the day

Tree plantation is really important because trees provide oxygen, clean air, and shade too. We all must know this. Tree plantation can also stop pollution which is a good thing as pollution has a negative impact on us and the world environment. So tree plantation is really important. It even gives us healthy and delicious fruits as well. It gives shelter to animals.



However, trees are being cut down for human purposes, so because of less tree plantation half of the Amazon rainforest trees have been cut down, because of this half of the oxygen has been gone. I am not only talking about the oxygen but I am also talking about the good things it can do. So let’s stop cutting trees and move on to the good stuff.

Sometimes when I returning back from school I see places that don’t have a lot of trees, I always remember the times when it used to be pretty and the trees would give shade to the poor and needy people. There is a lot of difference between now and the past, trees make the world more beautiful, so let’s plant more trees and save the earth together.

The writer is a 9-year-old student in grade 4