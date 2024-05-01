Who is responsible for the attacks on police officers in Lahore?

In the provincial capital of Punjab, Lahore city, police officers have been targeted in four attacks over the course of a month. These attacks have not only resulted in the deaths of four police officers but also left several others injured and deprived of various bodily organs. Is Lahore witnessing the onset of targeted killings of police officers, with only them being the focus? While the police themselves are not safe, how will they ensure public safety? According to details, incidents of robbery and theft have increased to such an extent in Lahore city that last night, robbers looted patients and their attendants inside Shahdara’s private hospital. Patients are not even safe in hospitals anymore.

Furthermore, following the attack on all inspectors last night, police authorities have issued orders for the force to remain on high alert and exercise caution. After the targeted killings of police officers, a wireless message was issued by the CCPO instructing officers and personnel to not travel in uniform except for duty. Instead of uniforms, officers and personnel are to wear civilian clothes when going home after duty. Upon the orders of the CCPO Lahore, officers and personnel have been instructed to note the message. Politics within the police force has yet to be eradicated. Will the Chief Minister of Punjab be able to cleanse the police force of its political culture?