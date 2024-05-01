IGATEX PAKISTAN Mega Textile event opens with worldwide participation

Country’s Largest Garment, Textile & Digital Printing Machinery and Accessories Exhibition organized by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. opened its doors on 1st May 2024 at Expo Centre Lahore.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Guest of Honors Mr. Zaki Aijaz, Regional Chairman – The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry, H.E. Mr. Ladislav Steinhübel – Ambassador of Czech Republic, Dr. Salvatore Parano – Trade Commissioner of Italy, Mr. Saleem Khan Tanoli – CEO Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. and other renowned names of the industry.

On this occasion, the Guests stated that “Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. has taken a wonderful initiative by organizing IGATEX PAKISTAN Exhibition, which provides a worthy opportunity for the textile industry to showcase their innovative technology and services. The event has played a pivotal role in strengthening the economic ties between Pakistan and rest of the world”.

Speaking on the occasion, Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. stated, “We are glad to see such an overwhelming response for IGATEX PAKISTAN 2024. The massive turnout and positive feedback from exhibitors and visitors reaffirm the importance of this event as a catalyst for innovation and growth for the textile industry. IGATEX PAKISTAN has brought together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to unlock unlimited opportunities for growth and collaborations.” IGATEX PAKISTAN the pioneer event of its kind has continually set the benchmark for excellence over its 22-year history. This year’s edition has surpassed all expectations, showcasing cutting-edge garments, textiles, digital printing machinery, and technology. Over 500 companies from 30 countries, including Austria, Belgium, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Pakistan, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, the UK, and the USA are showcasing their latest innovations, technologies, and next-generation solutions aimed at transforming the textile industry.