Pascco wheat buying operation going smoothly in Alipur, Jatoi

Distribution of bardana at Passco centers of Tehsil Alipur and Jatoi is going on with merit and transparency. If any Passco center in-charge is found involved in any corruption, I will take strict action against him. According to the details of Sufyan Akram’s special conversation with the journalists, DGM Pasco Tehsil Alipur and Jatoi Muhammad Sufyan Akram while talking to the journalists said that the distribution of bardana at Pasco centers is going on with merit and transparency. , Sufyan Akram said that I am closely monitoring all the Passco centers. He said that 700,000 bags will be disbursed to only farmers and each farmer could get six bags per acres while talking to media he said on the direction of his high ups the department will buy Wheat at government fix price. He said if any supervisor or center in charge will be found guilty then he will take stern action. He said still he was holding surprise visits at centers while deputy commissioner team and chief minister Convenor audit committee Bardana were also there at spot.