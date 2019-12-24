NAB-Niazi nexus and the ongoing accountability

The dramatic arrest of former interior minister and PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal has triggered a new wave of deliberation in media. Politicians, anchorpersons, analysts, and the public have been now asking when the ruling party will be held accountable for their misdeeds and sounding grave concerns over the nexus between NAB and PTI-led government.

The arrest of former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Punjab president Rana Sanaullah, former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and now Ahsan Iqbal are some of the cases that prove that malice was the motive behind the arrests.

One-sided arrests have put a question mark on the biased and partial proceedings of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). In contrast, people are now compelled to rename it as N-league Accountability Bureau (NAB). NAB should swing the swung of investigation hovering over all political parties alike including media, judiciary bureaucracy and other state institutions which should bear all the characteristics of the fairness of the process under the umbrella of tangible pieces of evidence.

The PTI government took political polarisation to an unprecedented height since it came into power. It goaded the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to apprehend its opponents even when no offense had been witnessed against them in a court of law.

NAB has been a tool for PTI-led government to fabricate cases against its political opponents and push the opposition to the wall which is the worst example of lawlessness and political witch-hunt. PTI incumbent-govt is using state institutions to pile up pressures on its political rivals which is highly unacceptable, condemnable and reprehensible.

On the other hand, the government has drastically failed to live up with its promises made with the people of the country. Worst decline in foreign investment; low tax collection; faltering economy; stagnant export; revenue shortfall; skyrocketing inflation; burgeoning unemployment; an alarming rise of foreign debts are the glaring indicators of sheer incompetency and shabby performance of the incumbent government.

Lashing out at political opponents and putting them behind the bar will not make ‘Naya Pakistan’ but will further witness tumult and rumpus in National Assembly between both poles and render parliament ineffective via deterrence of legislative procedures.

It is high time for the incumbent government to put an end to the politics of vendetta and set aside the differences for the cause of political stability. It is the need of the hour to stayed consolidated and united with the opposition parties in order to utilize all energies for the disentanglement of prevailing economic woes.

The writer is an alumnus of Dynamic English Language Teaching Academy (DELTA) based in Turbat and keeps a keen interest in writing on social issues and can be met at mannansaamad@gmail.com