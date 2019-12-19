Mochi Gate and the lost Barkat Ali Islamia Hall

The narratives of the historic walled city of Lahore are never ending and one can easily fid oneself drawn to the magnificence and historic grandeur of the city.

You will see that every nook and corner, balcony, brick, street, jharoka, wall, gate and bazaar has its own historic background. While on foot inside the narrow streets of this city you can hear the walls and streets murmuring about the glory they have seen and lost.

The Mochi Gate is a wonder located in the south of the Walled City of Lahore and one of the thirteen gates of the city which were built during the reign of the Mughal Emperor Akbar that were connected with a thirty feet high fortified wall for guarding the city. The gates were demolished during the British rule but were constructed again in the early 1900s. However, some of them were demolished or burned down and Mochi was one of them. The structure of this Gate does not exist anymore but the streets, mohallah and buildings that have a high architectural value can still be seen today.

Let us come to something interesting near Mochi Gate. Have you ever heard of the Barkat Ali Islamia Hall?

This historic building is linked to the politics of pre-partition Punjab and is located on the Circular Road near Mochi Gate. This hall played a very important role in the freedom movements, particularly the Muslim Movements and is also one of the forgotten places where the ideas of Pakistan and other movements were discussed. The hall acted as a meeting point for activists and other freedom workers.

After the Lahore Resolution was passed in March 1940, the Barkat Ali Islamia Hall was a frequent congregation point for the Muslim League. According to history books, both the ground outside and the Hall itself were used as a meeting point.

Like many other historic places in the walled city of Lahore, this hall has also become a victim of encroachments and vandalism over the years due to negligence and lack of education. The main entrance towards the circular road is open and visible but all other sides are encroached. The building itself has not been maintained and calls for immediate attention of the authorities. At present the ownership of this building is with the Auqaf Department.

According to information from the Chughtai Museum, the Barkat Ali Hall was constructed by Khan Bahadur Barkat Ali Khan and it is said that he was a celebrated member of Lahore’s aristocracy. As a tehsildar, he worked on restoring the Badshahi Mosque to its former glory. He also offered carried out several other tasks for the advancement of the Muslim community including having an Anjuman Islamia made in Lahore in 1868. In 1887 Sir Syed Ahmad Khan came to Lahore and attended a conference at the Anjuman and it was at this time that a need for a Hall for the promotion of Islamic values arose, and the Mohammedan Hall was constructed outside Mochi Darwaza Lahore in 1888. It was built at a cost of RS 1800.

According to information at the Chughtai Museum, the contract for constructing this Hall was given to Mistri Manga of Lahore who belonged to a famous Mimar family of the city with his ancestors responsible for many Mughal buildings in Lahore and Delhi. He was also a forefather of M.A. Rahman Chughtai, the artist who owns the Chughtai Art Gallery and Museum in Lahore.

Khan Bahadur Barkat Ali Khan died in 1905 leaving behind this wonderful masterpiece.

Today, unfortunately, both Khan Bahadur Barkat Ali Khan and the Barkat Ali Hall have been forgotten. I think there is a need to highlight both of them so that the new generation knows who this man was and what the Hall was for.

In my opinion if this Hall is restored and preserved it can, once again be a gathering place for many of us. A small museum can also be built that depicts the past glory of the city and the activities held in this Hall.

