PAF JF-17 Thunders participate in fly past on Qatar’s National Day

It was a momentous occasion when three PAF JF-17 Thunder aircrafts presented spectacular fly past in Qatar on the eve of the national day of this brotherly country. The spectators fervently cheered to see the pride of Pakistan JF 17 aircraft appearing on the horizon. His Highness Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar and his father Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani (former Emir of Qatar) along with thousands of citizens and residents witnessed the Qatar National Day parade.

All branches of Qatar’s Military and Civil Defence including Emiri Forces, Air Force, Army, different Police wings took part in the Parade. The PAF contingent comprising pilots and ground crew of Pakistan Air Force had arrived at Doha to participate in the Qatar National Day celebrations.