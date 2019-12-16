Modern parenting, a challenge

Every day we see around us, mothers who are trying to make conversations with their child, but sometimes people interrupt saying, “They can’t understand you”. This is a very common phrase that unfortunately, moms hear especially when their child is of the age less than four or even up to their teenage.

Truly speaking, mums can understand their toddlers mumbling, and at that very early age their training and their education begin, a child’s mother trains them to understand her gestures when they are unable to understand words when they are not capable of comprehending long sentences but they surely can understand her expressions and emotions. A newborn child recognizes the mother by the warmth of her lap and the rhythm of her heart. When a child is born, as Muslims the very first thing we do is to recite holy verses in their ear believing that words do have an effect and we make sure that those first words they hear are words of guidance.

Since a mother’s lap is the child’s first school there is no better teacher for a child than a mother is, so we must not interrupt mothers while they are trying to make a conversation with their child. That’s the part of the child’s training, learning and education. When children get older, when they do mischiefs, when they do things deliberately or intentionally, sometimes they cannot understand the gravity of the matter, sometimes they don’t even know that a certain act was not the right one for which they are being punished.

This is a very difficult stage for moms for being tough on children but they know they ought to be because they have to prepare an entire personality of an individual and sometimes those limitations and strictness is part of the process.

It takes so much strength to be tough on your child by disciplining them, to punish them over their wrongdoings but again if someone intervenes they think they are protecting the child from a mother’s way of upbringing but in reality, they are spoiling the child. Next time whenever the child will do something wrong he will take refuge behind someone else from their mother. This is where they start developing the behavior of avoiding the harsh attitudes, they lack the understanding to differentiate between good and bad, between right and wrong. They think they will always be protected by others but when it comes to practical life, they will fail badly with the lack of discipline.

To protect our generation we must have to support mothers, we must not intervene when they are disciplining their child for doing something wrong because eventually, that child would be affecting others later and that is how a generation is groomed and brought up.

Each one of us directly or indirectly shall play our role in the upbringing of a child. We must ponder over how we should be playing our roles in growing as a society by being supportive of mothers. Is not there anything good we can do about being an effective member of our society in saving our future generation before it is too late?

The writer is a student of MBA at Bahria University Islamabad