Test cricket returns after 10 years as Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in first contest today

RAWALPINDI: Test cricket returns to Pakistan after 10 years when the hosts take on Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday (today). There will be a lot more at stake than World Test Championship points for Pakistan as the country hosts its first Test on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore. That horrific attack left six security personnel and two civilians dead and six players injured, and saw Pakistan spend the next decade in the Test wilderness as teams refused to play here. With the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) giving assurances that Pakistan was safe to travel, Sri Lanka returned to play several limited overs matches earlier this year, though 10 key players opted out citing security concerns. On offer are 120 points in the ICC Test Championship, but for Pakistan, the series means much more than that. It is a chance to take a giant step forward in re-establishing Pakistan as a Test cricket destination, and put on a good show in front of their fans who have been starved of live action in the longest format of the game for a decade. Bandula Warnapura and Javed Miandad, who captained Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their first-ever Test, have been invited as special guests. Meanwhile, the first Test is expected to be affected by rain. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city is expected to receive rainfall from Thursday to Saturday. These days coincide with the second, third and fourth day of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s captain Azhar Ali thanked Sri Lanka on Tuesday for returning to Pakistan for the first Test tour here in a decade. “It’s a historic occasion and all the players are excited to be part of this,” Azhar, who has played 75 Tests — but, until now, none at home — said at a press conference with his counterpart Dimuth Karunaratne. “We thank the Sri Lankan team for coming here. The last Test was also against them so their visit will send a strong message to the world that we need to support each other,” he said. Karunaratne — who refused to tour Pakistan for a limited over series in September-October this year — shared his rival’s sentiments. “I am really excited… The players are excited to be part of this historic occasion,” he said.

Azhar said he was determined to put up a good show in the first Test against Sri Lanka tomorrow. “As a captain I have to lead the team by example and so I will try my best to put on a big score and perform well so that we can win,” he added. The skipper further said that the team were not going to take their opponents lightly. “We cannot underestimate our opponent. They have the capability and have always played in a disciplined manner.” When asked about the playing XI for the first Test, Azhar said the team would be selected after looking at the conditions tomorrow. “Judging by the changing weather, the toss will be crucial for us. The playing XI would then be decided on the given conditions of course but I do have a say on the matter,” he said.

For Sri Lanka, Suranga Lakmal will miss the series after originally being part of the squad, after contracting dengue. He has been replaced by Asitha Fernando. Adding further spice to the encounter will be the return of Mickey Arthur to Pakistan, but this time in opposition colours after he was announced as the new head coach of Sri Lanka earlier this month. One couldn’t have written a better script. “The key will be precision, accuracy and then building pressure with our bowlers. That is hopefully going to be the winning recipe for us. Our batsman cashing into that first innings is of utmost importance,” Arthur told reporters.

The last time Sri Lanka and Pakistan took each other on in a Test series, the islanders won, handing Pakistan a rare defeat in their adopted home of UAE. In the first Test, Pakistan couldn’t chase down a target of 136 runs, while in the second, a first-innings 196 from Dimuth Karunaratne set up a 68-run win for Sri Lanka despite them being bowled out for 96 in the second innings and Asad Shafiq making a century in the hosts’ reply. The last meeting between the sides was the T20Is in Pakistan. Sri Lanka completed a clean sweep and won the series 3-0. While Pakistan have lost all their five Tests in the past year, three in South Africa and two in Australia, Sri Lanka have had it better, drawing a Test in New Zealand in December last year, beating South Africa 2-0 in South Africa earlier this year, and most recently drawing a Test series 1-1 at home against New Zealand.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Osh­ada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhan­anjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, and Lakshan Sandakan. Substitute player from the end Test: Asitha Fernando.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket keeper), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah and Usman Shinwari.