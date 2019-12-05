Acquittal of man involved in Murtaza Bhutto’s murder protested

The members of Sindh Peoples Students Federation (Shaheed Bhutto) took out a large rally on Thursday against acquittal of accused involved in the assassination of Mir Murtaza Bhutto. The rally was taken out from Al-Murtaza House which after marching through various roads culminated at Jinnah Bagh. The participants which included Mukhtiar Bhutto, Wali Muhammad Lahori, Lalu Surhio, Imtiaz Gaad, Ihsan Marri, Javed Lahori and others shouted sky-high slogans for acceptance of their demands while holding large placards, banners and party’s flags in their hands. While addressing the participants, they said that on 5th December 2009, accused involved in the brutal murder case of Mir Murtaza Bhutto including Asif Zardari, Shoaib Suddle, Wajid Durrani, Masood Sharif, Rai Tahir and Shaqeb Qureshi were acquitted which what they termed is unjust, they claimed.

They said such decision is not acceptable to us. They further said that their struggle will continue till all the involved accused are arrested and brought to people’s court for justice.