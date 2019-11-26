Dr. Sarah Qureshi develops an Aerospace marvel

This Muslims aerospace Engineer from Pakistan, Dr. Sarah Qureshi developed a Pollution free engine for airplanes to help in reducing the global warming as well as creating artificial rain.

Her name is Sarah Qureshi, she holds Masters degree in Aerospace Dynamics as well as a PhD in Aerospace Propulsion from Crandield Univeristy, United Kingdom, her development has taken all the aerospace industry by storm.

In a recent interview, Sarah said she has launched a company called “Aero Engine Craft” to make environment friendly airplane engines, with her father, Masood Latif Qureshi who is also a Scientsit and a Physicist.

The engine which she has developed has an idiosyncratic pressure-based condensation system which will help in cooling the water vapours in the airoplane exhaust. The water will be on the airplane and can be released as rain if required.