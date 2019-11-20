Tanzila Khan’s Girly Things stall one of the highlights of Faiz Festival

Among poet and writer Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s poetry and portraits adorned at the fifth International Faiz Festival, one of the highlights of the three-day event was Tanzila Khan’s Girly Things stall that was set up to raise awareness on menstrual hygiene. Appreciative audience including celebrities from the likes of Sarmad Khoosat and Khadija Siddiqui were all praises for this one of a kind initiative in Pakistan, working to inspire and aware women about menstrual hygiene and its importance. The activist, entrepreneur, and writer Tanzila Khan was also a panellist on the session on Art over Adversity – Who Wins. A one of its kind application in Pakistan; Girly Things is an app catering to women’s menstruation needs. The app has managed to make hygiene products and sanitary napkins easily accessible to women all around Pakistan, delivering products at their doorstep in complete privacy.