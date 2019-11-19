Two alleged Indian spies apprehended in Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR: Bahawalpur police claimed to have arrested two suspected Indian spies from the Cholistan desert area. On the directives of the court, the suspects have been sent to Multan to be handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A Bahawalpur police official said a team had been dispatched to Multan to hand over two suspects to FIA Multan. He said earlier, Bahawalpur police registered FIR No. 383/19 under Section 154 of the Pakistan Criminal Code against the suspects.

He said later, the two Indian nationals were produced before Judicial Magistrate Yazman.

“The court observed that the case was pertaining to FIA,” he said. Therefore, the court ordered to hand over the suspects to FIA Multan.

The official maintained that a team from Bahawalpur had proceeded to Multan to hand over the accused to FIA Multan.

He said that if FIA received the suspects the FIR registered by the Bahawalpur police would be dismissed.

“If FIA Multan receives the Indian nationals, then FIA will lodge a case against the suspects and conduct a probe,” he said.

The official stated that Yazman police registered an FIR against the suspects under The Pakistan Control of Entry Act 1952-3 and The Pakistan Control of Entry Act 1952-4.

He said that a patrolling team, comprising ASI Muhammad Arsalan and constables, was patrolling Toba Bari area in Cholistan desert when they were informed that two foreigners were hiding in the desert.

“The two suspects were taken into custody,” he said. He added that one of them identified himself as Shant Waindam son of Babo Rao Waindam, a resident of Hyderabad, India.

“The other was identified as Wari Lal son of Sobi Lal, a resident of Madhia Pardesh, India,” he said. The two entered Pakistan illegally. Further probe was underway.