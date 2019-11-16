Nawaz, Shehbaz submit written undertaking assuring Nawaz’s return

Former premier Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday (Nov 16) submitted a draft of their written undertaking in the Lahore High Court (LHC) relating to their claim that Nawaz Sharif would return back to the country after having his medical treatment completed abroad. The hearing has been adjourned until 2.30 pm.

Earlier today, the court heard a petition seeking the removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditionality imposed by the federal government. A two-member bench of the LHC – comprising Justice Ali Baqir Najfi and Justice Sardar Naeem – is conducting the hearing. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and other party leaders are present in the court.

The court inquired whether the government’s memorandum has been issued on humanitarian grounds. The LHC asked Sharif’s counsel if his client wanted to submit the indemnity bond or not and subsequently allowed him to ask the PML-N supremo before informing the court about the matter.

The federal government’s lawyer said that “the erstwhile premier can submit the bond to the court if he does not want to submit it to the government,” the counsel added. “We imposed conditions to uphold the writ of the court,” he insisted and added that “if the former prime minister wants to go abroad for treatment, he can go for a specified period of time”.