Govt. mulls over using legal options against Fazl’s provocative speeches

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday directed to use legal options against provocative speeches delivered by Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman. The Core Committee of the party, which met under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, said the major casualty of this unacceptable language was the Kashmir cause.

The Committee also decided to examine violation of laws during the speeches made by the opposition leaders during dharna. The PTI Core Committee also unanimously decided that the main opposition leaders showed their opportunism by becoming party to the dharna, simply to seek a way out of their corruption dilemma.

While talking about Nawz’s Sharif’s health he said, it was quite unfortunate that the Sharif family has been doing politics over the issue of former Prime Minister, instead of focusing on his treatment. Sources said that the prime minister said that it is beyond comprehension why the Sharifs would turn down the indemnity bond, adding that Nawaz needs to go abroad for treatment.