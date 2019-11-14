Pakistan’s biggest music festival is back powered by Mountain Dew!

The highly anticipated music festival in Pakistan is back! Mountain Dew presents ‘Solis 2019’ which touches down in Karachi, the largest city in the country. Musicians from across the world fly in to perform. Big time artists such as Clean Bandit, FDVM, Kill The Buzz, Oceans VS Orientals, Soul Potion, Turhan James and many more will be performing at Moin Khan Stadium. The event includes Pakistan based artists as well such as Hussain Dossa, Maleo and Neha What an incredible opportunity to showcase the heart of EDM!

Music festivals are an expressive way to celebrate the love of various genres. They are meant to show us the importance of rejoicing in and enjoying special moments in our lives. They play an important role in adding structure to our social life by keeping us connected to our passion for EDM music while creating the best memories.

We rarely get to see international performers in Pakistan so luckily Mountain Dew brings us Solis music festival, an exciting concert with multiple artists, giving us the opportunity to explore the passion fuelled world of EDM. Never before have we seen such a significant amount of exposure for this genre in the country and are thrilled beyond measure to catch the artists in action.

The event has also paved the way for EDM musicians in Pakistan to further develop their platform. More significantly, musicians from our nation will get recognition for their creative expression by performing with artists from multiple countries.

The inspiration in the sound and the people who will attend will get to expand their knowledge of music. Many young people in the country don’t have the opportunity to travel foreign lands to witness such high powered concerts therefore Mountain Dew brings internationally recognised artists to us.

After a long time, famous artists are to perform in the country. ‘Clean Bandit’, the headliner of ‘Solis 2019’, has had ample amounts of success with major hits such as ‘Symphony’ and ‘Rather Be’. This will be an incredible opportunity for Pakistan to showcase itself as a nation which welcomes musicians and talent from abroad. It reflects how we are open to having foreign talents sharing their passions with us. Furthermore, it projects a positive image of our country as being receptive to international exposure. Karachi’s Mountain Dew Solis has been organised as such that the venue is divided in sections and the crowd doesn’t get overwhelming at any point. With a layout being specifically designed to create the most breathable space while being an epic amount of fun. We can’t wait to all the artists in their element, live!