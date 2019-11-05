Vision for a sustainable world: ‘The Commonwealth’

The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today -Franklin D. Roosevelt precisely embodied notion that it’s no use of being the prisoner of the past since the real power lies in shaping the future.

The past cannot be changed; the future is yet in our power. Infuse your life with action. Don’t wait for it to happen. Make it happen. Make your own future, make your own hope, make your own destiny; for it doesn’t matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.

These words form the essence of what a family, a community, a nation and the ultimate body governing it all; “The Commonwealth” should strive for; underlying the principles they should stand for and the common goal, they all as one single unit should work for. A group of families formulate a community; communities combined together build a nation, give the nation its identity and status; and the unity of these nations to make this world a better place constitute the fundamental ideology for the foundation of “The Commonwealth Network”. However, it all starts with us; it all starts with two individuals tying a knot, two individuals vowing to protect each other, to assist each other in all circumstances and most importantly trusting each other, all of which reinforce the values on which communities, nations and organizations are primarily built to achieve shared, sustainable growth.

Change starts not from the top, the urge to improve cannot be imposed or be created artificially, and the qualities to succeed cannot be acquired in one day, but it is the effort and labor that each individual of the family puts in, it’s the responsibility with which each member of the community fulfills his civil and moral duties and lastly it’s the resolute and integrity of nations over the years that serve as catalysts for a new, improved, sustainable civilization.

Nothing worth gaining is ever gained without effort. Therefore, the first essential for a man’s being of a good citizen is his possession of the home virtues. No man can be a good citizen who is not a good husband and a good father, who is not honest in his dealings with other men and women, faithful to his friends and fearless in the presence of his foes, who has not got a sound heart, a sound mind, and a sound body; exactly as no amount of attention to civil duties will lead a nation to growth if these family values are undermined. Discipline to practice these values, day in and day out, is the key determinant to successful, sustainable growth.

By being bearable, communities work towards life style adjustments. In that, they are cognizant of their impact and thereafter contribute towards a healthier environment and well-being. By being equitable, nations ensure that each family in the community attains an equal and fair share of a nation’s resources. Thus, by having equitable distribution, one can help to eradicate poverty, social inequality and raise the standard of living of the society. Together, this helps a nation to develop and meet short-term horizons, with long-term vision; all while maintaining ties with others through “The Commonwealth”.

With projects focusing on trade, entrepreneurship, economic conditions, pollution and youth development, in both rural and urban areas, it serves as the face of progress as expressed in its vision,” To help create and sustain a Commonwealth that is mutually respectful, resilient, peaceful and prosperous and that cherishes equality, diversity and shared values.”

In light of the increasing modernization, a literate population is perhaps the key factor for transition to a sustainable world. A population aware of the consequences of its actions and one with significant youth potential is more suited to tackle the situation than one that stays deprived of such traits. Initiatives such as “Youth Training of Trainer’s Workshop” bring together young people from different faith traditions, ethnicities, and socio-economic situations. Through capacity-building exercises and interactive dialogue, these young leaders examine ways to mobilize their communities around shared values rather than perceived differences, while equipping them with skills and competencies to navigate the complexities of modern life.

Accounting for 33% of the world’s population, 14% of the world’s GDP and home to the most followed religions in the world, the Commonwealth has been subject to criticism over the years for complacency and inactivity in specific global matters. However, we are no longer in a world of warring empires; the world is more of a network system where relationships of the kind that the Commonwealth promotes really matter. The Commonwealth is a civilized way of viewing the world; a system that has no army, but instead relies on friendship and understanding between nations and communities of all races and beliefs; it symbolizes a celebration of humanity’s most successful attempt for a united world, one that understands each other, protects each other and most importantly trusts each other; with one clear mission “A Sustainable World”.