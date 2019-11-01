‘Dharna’ culture in Pakistan

“The right to express grievances or aspirations for change through peaceful protest lies at the heart of any democratic society.”

(MainaKiai, former United Nations Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of association and peaceful assembly)

According to the constitution of Pakistan 1973, Article 16 states that every citizen shall have the right to assemble peacefully and without arms, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of public order and national security. In contrast, Article 19 of the constitution of Pakistan 1973, provides the doctrine of freedom of speech.

In any civilized society, Right to freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of speech is the essence of democracy, tolerance and pluralist society. Efficacious protection of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and speech can also alleviate a custom of pellucid democracy, enable non-violent participation in public affairs, and invigorate interlocution on issues of public interests. Across the globe, it is evident that states have liabilities to ensure that the right to freedom of peaceful assembly or freedom of speech is protected, prominently, when those who assemble protest against public policies and challenge the state or its significant institutions.

Right to peaceful protest is human right and should be respected. On other hand, many international treaties such as European convention on human rights, International covenant on civil and political rights contained categorical and unrestricted articulation on right to protest and impact on individuals who are interested in protesting.

Historic Revolutions across the Globe

History has manifests that revolutions have occurred through humans on impelling ideologies and their denouement include extensive changes in economy, culture and social- political institutions. Great revolutions such as French Revolution of 1789, Russian Revolution of 1917, Islamic Revolution of Iran 1979, Velvet Revolution in 1989, Orange Revolution in 2004 and many more metamorphose economic, social and political institutions.

The American Revolution was occurred between 1765 and 1783, a colonial revolt. The American Patriots in the thirteen colonies defeated the British in the American Revolutionary war. Americanwith the assistance of France, winning independence from Great Britain and establishing the United States of America. Among the other significant results of the revolution, was the creation of the United States Constitution, establishing a relatively strong federal national government which included an executive, a national judiciary, and a bicameral congress representing states in the senate.

The late 20th century provides another model of revolution called Iranian revolution in 1979, a model of radical transformation of a state and society perceived by many as overly secular and tainted by Western values and culture. The Iranian Revolution placed nationalist, Islamic values at the center of government and society and became yet another example of modern, revolutionary change.

Velvet Revolution was a transition of power that overthrow the communist regime in 1989 and after fifteen years of lack of freedom brought back democracy to Czechs.

Orange Revolution was based on progression of various acts of civil disobedience, sit-ins, and strikes by the opposition movement. The protests were as a result of rigged elections between the Viktor Yushchenko and Viktor Yanukovych by the authorities in the favor of the latter. Revote was ordered by the Ukraine’s Supreme Court. Therefore, under intense scrutiny by domestic and international observers the second run-off was declared to be fair and free. The final results showed a clear victory for Yushchenko, who received about 52% of the vote, compared to Yanukovych’s 44%. Yushchenko was declared the official winner and with his inauguration on 23 January 2005 in Kiev, the Orange Revolution end.

From the above discussed revolutionsin the world it is explicit that change has occurred on equity and dignity. However, I couldn’t understand the desideratum of this “Azadi March” byMolanafazululRehman and along with opposition parties in Pakistan.

The right wing of Pakistan openly dared and defiance thePM Khan to step down. Regretfully, no plan was announced by Rahman, so far neither ideology of this march is explicit in any comportment.

However, Religious organizations in past situatethe whole country in siege and restored to violence during the MuftiMehmoodera, deplorably that resulted General Zia ulHaq`scoup. Unfortunately, Rehman is backed by the major political parties. The opposition parties always spoke high about democracy to prevail then how today they are joining this march to derail democracy?The government has only completed a year and we are seeing protesters calling for its removal for no conclusive reasons. Islamabad should be given enough time to amelioration, thus, long marches, sit-ins can only create chaos and derail the canon of democracy. It seems that Rahman and his party are unable to digest the pleasant relations between Islamabad and Rawalpindi. As , it was mentioned by the Spokesman Mufti Abrar for the JamiatUlema-e-Islam party that “illegitimate” government came to power through the army’s support”.

For the very first time after so long, Islamabad and Rawalpindi are on one page and workingfor the prosperity of the country. Fundamentally, what is needed at the moment is to protect the solidarity and security of the country and work to uplift the people of Pakistan, strengthens the democracy and its noteworthy institutions, eliminate poverty, price hike and struggle to take out the people of Kashmir from miseries being faced by the hand of fascist Indian occupied forces rather than to create internal chaos, anarchy and disorder.

