Human Rights Infringement in IHK and the reaction of Islamic World

The deafening silence of ‘’OIC’’ over the human rights abuses by Delhi in Kashmir is heartrending and should be condemned assiduously. Most of the stalwarts of OIC are in deep slumber over the incessant violence that has been unleashed in Indian Held Kashmir. The Gulf states’ apathetic reaction, particularly, by UAE and KSA to Delhi’s atrocious designs in the occupied region is nudging India for its punitive measures and giving Modi a soft hand to defend his actions. Soon after the malevolent move in Kashmir, Modi was bestowed with a highest-rated civilian award by UAE which appeared as if his actions were ionized. Was that the perfect time to present an award (Order of Zayed) to the Prime Minister who has been allegedly indulged in the genocide of Kashmiri citizens? All his illicit actions in the valley are pellucid to the international community and need vigilant approach to stop further escalations.

Amidst the crackdown in Kashmir, it’s our utmost responsibility to first urge OIC’s members to stand with the repressed Muslims in Kashmir, who are valiantly outfacing the agonized hard-line measures in Kashmir. But unfortunately, Gulf states’ frivolous stance over obnoxious Indian pathway in Kashmir is unfathomable and glib. Their wishy-washy statements appear apathetic, and their inclination towards personal interests shows a blinkered approach to such an imperative issue, which has increasingly become the talk of the town owing to the concerns it has sprung up.

Detention of Kashmiris by Modi’s government under its draconian laws will not put Kashmiris’ struggle to halt, rather it would heat it up. It is high time that all the Muslim countries should come up with an inflexible policy to obviate the pugnacious attitude of Delhi and also to put pressure on UN to play its role in vanishing the clouds of fear and darkness, that are hovering over both nations amidst the clash, and that’s what adds further fuel to the decade long fire-erupted region soon after the repeal.

It is incumbent upon the international community to force India to normalize the situation in Kashmir and to stop their falsified agenda backed by—Hindu Nationalist leader—Narendra Modi. That being said, racial differences ingrained in Indian minds have reached their zeitgeist in recent days, bringing down the proximity of negotiations between the two nuclear countries to a final end. Hindutwa ideology itself gives an uprise to the extremist agenda behind the cold-blooded killings of Muslims in Kashmir, and the prevalent supremacy of Hindus after coming to power, to which the world is paying no heed. RSS agenda is open to the world to be interpreted either by promoting it or hampering the extremist ideology with stringent measures.

Curfew has been declared since 5 August, when the Indian government scrapped the autonomy of Kashmiri people and deprived them form all the necessities of life, including the Internet, landlines, and paucity of medicines in hospitals had created an unprecedented situation. After the revocation of article 370 A, Kashmir is more than a bilateral dispute, as India has itself abrogated its Constitution and international treaties, that recognized it a disputed territory far back. Kashmiris are victimized at the hands of an apparently coward army who claims that no untoward incident was reported in the valley, while the reports portray terribly an opposite tale. To show the world its bright side, the dark side has always been kept under the carpet.

The dark side highlights the humanitarian crisis that has engulfed Kashmir with grief and pain, and no one could deny it’s based after seeing the ongoing violence on innocent Kashmiris regardless of their age and gender. In a mere prophecy of my vision, anyone who couldn’t feel the same pain as Kashmiris is experiencing through in one way or the other has no right to be called a “human.” Unfortunately, we have lost our morality while running before our geopolitical interests and its implications on a wider scale.

Having said that, current detention of “Huryiat” leaders who have been house arrested for nearly 2 months—their voices being curtailed from mainstream media, an action that has rubbed salt into Kashmiris’ wounds, and raised suspicion over India’s falsified claim that Kashmir had never been peaceful in the past as it is today. How could a city become peaceful when there are more than 900000 troops, operating to suppress the Kashmiri citizens. “Kashmir is a volcano waiting to explode,” said Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari which seems true pertaining to the odious situation in Kashmir. Pakistan declares that Kashmir issue should be dealt with under the observation of UN resolutions since India has infringed the boundaries which declared Kashmir a disputed territory on International grounds.

Behind all such moves, economic interests, are always found to be interwoven with actions that are inclined towards a state whose leader is spearheading extremist (Hindutwa campaign). The compromise on the rights of religious minorities on part of Indian government has abstained them from expressing themselves due to the obvious fear, it also raises questions on the secularity of the country, who declares itself to be run on— democratic bases—with a democratic constitution proclaiming equal rights for all. Modi’s actions have disavowed it’s democratic bases explicitly.

The economy is inextricably linked with any country’s prosperity. When it comes to 5th generation warfares, no one could deny the fact, that 5th generation warfares are by all means based on dominating economic leverage, where a country could overpower others by strengthening one’s economic conditions. The economy is a raison d’etre to any country’s vertical and horizontal progress owing to its boundless scope. Pakistan is engulfed in an economic crisis. Most of which it inherits from previous governments. Overbearing this economic crisis is no doubt a colossal and uphill task for Pakistan. According to economic experts, the economy is the backbone of any country’s socio-political development and its recognition in the globalized world. On the contrary, a fractured economy has a negative impact on the growth of a nation as a whole.

In a nutshell, the robust expansion of the economy is the need of the hour for Pakistan to develop its strategic partnership in order to be influential worldwide. Then, we should pluck up our courage to mull over other options that would be at our disposal. Pakistan should look forward to a peaceful solution aiming prosperity of Kashmiri citizens. No one could defy the conspicuous effects if two confronting nations, armed with nukes, indulge in any sort of conflagration and it’s the devastating impact, which will add a new chapter of violence and bloodshed in the world history. Not wars but peace should be one’s ultimate target; wars are not the solution to any problem since when war hits an area, it will take decades and decades, maybe centuries for that area to bring normalcy again. We have lessons from history, as well as in the present, that weapons do not in any way provide a guarantee of peace rather it would make unpredictable damages to nations who indulged in wars in the erstwhile. Now both nations should have to bring an irrevocable recourse to cope up with the current scenario of war hysteria with peace to be a perennial goal.

The writer is a student of English Language and Literature at NUML Islamabad.