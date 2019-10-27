Donald Trump doesn’t have a grasp on what it means to be American: Bruce Springsteen

Singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen laughed off United States (US) President Donald Trump’s recent comments about him during a campaign rally, with the singer adding that the president “doesn’t have a grasp” on what it means to be an American.

Springsteen’s remarks came in an interview with CBS This Morning, which first played the clip of Trump denouncing Jay-Z, Beyoncé, “Little” Bruce Springsteen and other artists who supported Hillary Clinton in 2016.

When CBS This Morning’s Gayle King asked Bruce Springsteen if he was “surprised” that US President Donald Trump was still “trash-talking” him, Springsteen just laughed and replied, “Anything’s possible.”

“We’re living in a frightening time,” Springsteen added. “The stewardship of the nation has been thrown away to somebody who doesn’t have a clue what that means. Unfortunately, we have somebody who doesn’t have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American.”

Elsewhere in the two-part interview – Springsteen’s lone broadcast interview in support of his new concert film Western Stars, out now in theatres – Springsteen talks about both the album and the film and how they were a love letter of sorts to his wife Patti Scialfa.

“Patti’s been at the centre of my life for the entire second half of my life and an enormous amount of guidance and inspiration and, you know, I can’t overstate it. I’ve been lucky,” he said.