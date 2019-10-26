Mental health care in Pakistan: A step forward

Today, mental health care is increasingly becoming an issue of concern not only in developed states of the world but also in third world countries like Pakistan. The ratio of mental illness in Pakistan has increased over time due to economic issues like unemployment, inflation, political dilemmas and security threats like terrorism or disruptive society. The main factor that continued to hinder mental health care till recent times was the stigma that mental illness like depression is a natural feeling and those who detect it as a diseased face hard times in terms of social acceptance as people seem to be unwilling to socialize with that person. Optimistically, it can be noticed that this ice of stigma is breaking as the society is now giving a priority to this neglected area.

Although the government in low-income countries like Pakistan is criticized for not taking effective measures, despite the fact, real commitment to change is seen. Pakistan association for mental health has expanded its efforts to promote mental health care by organizing regular monthly campaigns from the start of 2019 to tackle this societal stigma against mental illness. Many free seminars are being conducted on depression, anger and stress management, mental health care and emotional regulation by renowned psychologists and psychiatrists.

The institution is also taking into account the factors causing distortion of mental health among youngsters. According to officials, in the absence of effective laws and regulations by the government, the responsibility lies on the shoulders of mental health professionals to expand the scope of the subject matter. Besides, on the directive issued by Sindh high court at the beginning of this year, a plan has been initiated to establish an office to improve facilitation and increase funds allocation to Sindh mental health authority.

In the areas of education, it is becoming evident that the scope of behavioral sciences has increased in recent years as the number of universities offering a degree in sub-branches of subject matter has increased at both private and public levels over a period of time. This is good news for a country like Pakistan where mental illness is on the rise.

Many private schools, colleges, and universities are now enrolling psychologists to help students to promote mental resilience. This step should be encouraged to persuade government institutions to recruit psychiatrists for better mental health and effective performance of students.

Over the period of time, with an increasing educational scope of behavioral sciences promoting mental health care, research over subject matter has also increased many folds in Pakistan not only by mental health institutes but also by students taking degree programs in psychology, psychiatry, sociology, social and cultural anthropology.

Seeing the plenty of fishes in the sea, Pakistani media, on the other hand, is trying to present itself as a powerful actor to influence public perception. It has not only provided itself as a transmission channel to alter public opinion over mental health care through live programs but also advertising governmental campaigns on the radio to make them successful.

Social media is also aiding in greater awareness over mental health issues due to its increasing perception as a global problem. Documentaries on schizophrenia or depression have projected them as dangerous diseases. An increasing proportion of articles related to mental illness has lead to greater acceptance of people suffering from mental diseases.

Along with this, there are various non-governmental organizations working to promote well being of such patients. One of them is the fountain house network which not only provides treatment to patients but also rehabilitation services to make them socially acceptable.

Mind organization and Mental Health Innovation Network are other nongovernmental organizations related to mental health care awareness. WHO and the Ministry of National Health have signed the 2-year (JPRM) document. The goal of this initiative is to ensure collaboration with national policies over mental illness to promote mental health care.

All these efforts engaging various actors aim at establishing a coherent society with effective mental health in order to protect the potential capacity of our future generations. But all of this requires efforts on the part of governments to curb the stressors to promote a healthy and productive life.

The writer works at the Abbreviated Impulsiveness Scale (ABIS) Center of Headstart School.