To hate or not to hate

The Duke and Duchess have wrapped up their maiden tour of Pakistan. It was a spectacular affair full of endearing outfits, nostalgic comparisons and positive affirmations. But beyond the glitz and glamour many Pakistanis pondered the appropriate level of excitement for the ‘Royal Visit.’

If social media is anything to go by, it seems that many Pakistanis had mixed reactions. On one hand, you had the happy-go-lucky and ignorance-is-bliss people who drooled over every outfit the royal guests wore. Which is fine as the couple, averaging at six feet tall, is certainly a sight for sore eyes. But the reactions that merit introspection are the negative ones that stem from the elephant in the room-British colonialism.

It can be argued that the subcontinent was enslaved, plundered, and many elements of its culture demolished by the British. Famines were caused, independence movements were crushed, and the partition was heinously managed. The charge sheet would continue; the British government carved the Ottoman Empire like a turkey after WWI. They ended the Caliphate and installed despotic monarchs in the new states of the Middle East.

And last but not least, Britain is still the preferred stash-destination for Pakistani politicians’ ill-gotten loot. So after reading all that, suddenly jumping for joy at Kate’s earrings doesn’t seem sensible, does it? Certainly it does. How much of Pakistan’s problems, past and present, are the fault of Prince William and his wife? None. If anything, they seem to be helping. Their visit and subsequent comments all paint Pakistan in a positive light. A refreshing contrast from what the west is usually reading about Pakistan.

They went all the way to Chitral and the fading Kalasha community. They highlighted climate change. The future King of England had tea with a cancer patient in Shaukat Khanum Hospital. The future Queen greeted and wished orphans happy birthday in Urdu at an SOS Village. She played cricket at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The Duke and Duchess took immense steps to respect Pakistani culture. The duchess wore local designers and dabbled in Urdu. The Duke wore a sherwani and both even rode a rickshaw. They honoured the multi-dimensional ties of our two nations. At a time when even Sri Lankan cricket players are apprehensive in visiting Pakistan, the Duke and Duchess came not for a day, but for a better part of a week.

The truth is that the British government did not snatch India from Indians, but from the East India Company (EIC). The EIC was a goliath private organisation that did not conquer an India in disarray. At the time, the Mughals were fighting the Marathas, the Afghans were sacking Delhi, and every other Nawab was involved in some kind of conspiracy.

The British did not invade with a massive horde of soldiers. If anything they were fiercely outnumbered. At the Battle of Buxar, 150,000 Indian soldiers fought a British army of just 20,000 soldiers, and won! If anyone is to blame it’s the selfish, divided and complacent Indian aristocracy of the time.

The Mughal kings and gentry did not pay much heed to innovation except perhaps in food. They were too busy smoking opium and building palaces for their pets and concubines. They even had to hire foreign mercenaries to discipline their hotchpotch excuse of an army. The British, on the other hand, innovated muskets, artillery and battlefield tactics. They trained their officers and built post offices and railroads.

Besides, the English have fought other European states more than any other adversary. Yet in the 21st century nations, which only decades ago were at war, collaborated to make the European Union. The feat has benefited all of Europe, especially economically.

In short, the British did colonise India. But India subcontinent’s shortcomings such as political disharmony, administrative laxness, and lack of innovative growth make it complicit. However, that is no excuse not to work with any state willing to engage Pakistan. Moving beyond the past for a progressive future is an indication of national maturity and political sophistication.

Pakistan does not enjoy a good name abroad, especially in the developed world. Britain, a shadow of her former days, still punches above her weight. It is wealthy, influential and has a great deal to offer Pakistan. We should be honoured and grateful for the week that just passed.

