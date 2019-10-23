Pakistan head coach Misbahul Huq sends a clear and straight message

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul Haq gave a straight and clear message to dropped captain Sarfraz Ahmed and all players to work hard as doors are open to all players and performance is the only criteria for getting a slot in the national team.

“A baseless controversy has been created after exclusion of Sarfraz as no theory exists behind that he was not selected and the only reason was being the out of form and nothing else,” he told a press conference while announcing Pak T20 and test squads for the tour of Australia here at the Gaddafi Stadium Pakistan will play three T20 internationals and two test matches in Down Under later this month.

“I have a clear and straight message for Sarfraz and all the players to perform up to a required level by putting in hard work and it is the only way to get a place in the national squad,” said the head coach.

“We have focused our sights on the future of Pakistan cricket and rebuilding of the team in order to meet future challenges and it is imperative to have the best players in the squad to take on a tough challenge in Australia in a brave and decent manner by demonstrating aggressive and fearless cricket,” he asserted.

“There is no controversy behind the axing of Sarfraz as a captain and as a player (wicketkeeper), as he is a talented player and with hard work and performance he can make a comeback as the doors are open only for him but also for those who were not considered,” he added.

He pointed out that Pakistan Cricket Board has framed a clear policy regarding the selection of the team and the PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani has also stated that performance was the only criteria in the players selection in the team and Sarfraz’s recent decline in the game was the reason that he was not considered for captaincy.