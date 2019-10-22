According to Pakistan International Airline (PIA) spokesperson, a British Pakistani created ruckus on PIA Flight from Manchester to Islamabad. Woman was asked by the cabin crew and the captain to stay calm but the passenger reportedly misbehaved with the flight attendants.

Woman identified as Shazia was flying in PIA flight to Islamabad from Manchester and started behaving in a strange way causing trouble of other passengers as well.

The flight attendants tried to calm her down, but female passenger continued doing strange things. Later it was revealed she is mentally challenged and behaving strangely because of her illness.

The PIA crew members announced to seek help of doctor, then a doctor among the passenger came forward, who injected the woman a tranquilizer. The woman went asleep after injection and this way PIA make things under control.

PIA has lodged a complaint against the traffic staff of Manchester airport for issuing a boarding pass to the mentally challenged woman despite knowing the fact that she is not well. Further PIA flight members was not informed by the Airport authority about the mental state of the passenger.

Finally, woman arrived at Islamabad airport sleeping throughout the journey.

Earlier this a PIA flight, PK 702, from Manchester to Islamabad was delayed for seven hours after a British- Pakistani female passenger opened the emergency exit thinking it was a toilet door.