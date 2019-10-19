Lady Boss: Meher Iqbal Talk with the Dubai-based Jewellery designer, CEO of Meher Jewellery

We’ve all heard about the fabulous dinners and GTs by Pakistanis living in Dubai. But when we see one of our own doing so well abroad and building a business by sheer hard work and creativity, it truly adds to it all (and we do love a success story especially when it’s a Pakistani woman). So when I ran into the Dubai-based Jewellery Designer, Meher Iqbal, at one of her exhibitions, I realised how truly talented she was. A businesswoman and entrepreneur, I had the pleasure of speaking to her in-depth about her work and her brand, before her showcasing in London.

What inspired you to start this particular venture?

After working as an interior designer for 16 years, I did a complete turnaround and went into jewellery design. Even though I am still very passionate about interior design, I realised that the market was under a great deal of pressure in recent years. At the same time, I felt there was a great opportunity in Jewellery. It’s a market that many people mainly see as one where you spend a lot of money for special occasions, whereas I felt it should also be seen as something expressive that you can wear and appreciate every day.

Have you tapped the international market yet?

I’ve already exhibited a few times in Karachi and UAE and now showcased this year in ‘Fashion Forward’ (Dubai). I am also currently taking an exhibition in the UK.

I already retail at ‘Boom and Mellow (Dubai). I plan to keep on expanding on this, and Insha’Allah, this year I plan on entering some more retail stores. My customers are predominantly women who want customized pieces but we also do have men wanting to buy that occasional gift for somebody special.

Any challenges in this game?

My biggest challenge was learning the ins and outs of running a business, such as managing cash flows, investment requirements, inventory, marketing, and brand knowledge. Entering a saturated market and learning how to stand out was also quite a struggle. However, I’ve done a huge amount of learning on the go, plus taking business courses, like I did at the Harvard Business School, has also helped me establish and implement strategies to take me forward.

What does your jewellery mean to you?

I decided to attach a deeper meaning to the jewellery. It’s something everyone buys for many reasons: for the value, the aesthetics, or as a collectable. Given all this, I decided to add one more element to it which I feel is something at times very under-represented, which is yourself.

We live in a world where we have been brainwashed to think like sheep and be walking talking billboards, expressing ourselves through wearing what is other peoples’ idea of what should be you.

I want everyone to express themselves, aesthetically, with value, and with the confidence that they need to be accepted, respected and loved for who they are and what they stand for. Thus the customized pieces with personalised messages on them.

Tell us something about your clients?

The feedback from my customers has been amazing! I’ve had overwhelming appreciation but more than that I’ve had messages of deep sentiment. I feel a closeness with each customer, in trying to express their inner self. Some of my pieces have resonated with my clients in how they perceive themselves, not how they are perceived by the world. They like their jewellery to represent both their strengths and their weaknesses because that’s what makes all of us who we are.

Is this a difficult niche to be in?

It is definitely been difficult, and it’s been quite a challenge. The fact that jewellery is a highly saturated market in our part of the world, makes it difficult for newcomers to stand out. There’s also a segment of the market that has become focused on producing lower quality easily disposable items. But this is precisely why I entered this business. There’s always been a significant market for either very high end or very low-end jewellery. However, the market for the in-between article – a premium quality but more reasonably priced jewellery piece certainly has a lot of untapped potential.

How is the Market in UAE different from that in Pakistan?

The Pakistani market has been very promising, I’ve gotten a lot of support. I would say that both the Pakistani and UAE market have been equally done well. In terms of their appetite and price point, both markets are actually very similar.

What type of jewellery do you work with?

We work with 18 ct gold and both precious and semi-precious stones. We work on CAD for our designs and then 3D print our moulds. Everything is then finished by hand, with a very sharp eye (and of course lots of love and care).

Tell us more about working with craftsmen in the field?

I work with a great team. I am the only women working in a workshop of 50 men, and I’m treated with a lot of respect. I have to admit, they are a little scared of me but I only get tough when it comes down to the quality which shows in each and every piece in my brand.

How do you balance work-life being a wife and mother?

My biggest support has been my kids and husband and they love talking to me about my work, encouraging me every step of the way. They are very proud of me and honestly, that is the one validation I need. That being said, life is extremely busy and I run my day by making sure all of my responsibilities are scheduled into different blocks every day from morning till night just so I can balance it all out.

Please give a message to all entrepreneurs!

There is no better time than today. And it’s never too late. It won’t be easy, every day will be a roller coaster of emotions ranging from “I will be the next Richard Branson” to “what the hell am I doing?” It’s normal. It’s healthy. You’ve got to have a mix of crazy ambition and a reality check. In the end, even if you don’t succeed, at least you tried and you will always learn something out of it. And if this wasn’t it for you, then at the very least it will pave a way to your next big adventure, whatever it may be. Allow yourself to grow, allow yourself to evolve… and don’t let anyone, especially yourself, put you in a box.

What are your thoughts on Pakistan?

Even though I’ve been away for 18 years now, Pakistan will forever be my home. So many emotions come to mind: pride, protectiveness and belonging. But above all, I have a strong sense of hope for Pakistan that is emerging. I have a deep personal connection with my country and even though I might not live there anymore, my heart is still there.

