Five times we could totally relate to Yashma in her new interview

Actress Yashma Gill is the new beauty with brains of Pakistan’s television industry. Working for only a year and a half, the young and extremely talented actress has made her way into the league of the top most actresses on our television screens. Starting off with supporting roles and climbing up to lead roles in a short period of time with some acclaimed projects like, Ki Jaana Main Koun, Qurban, Ghar Titli Ka Par, Piya Naam Ka Diya, she will also be appearing in the new star-studded show ‘Alif’ alongside Hamza Ali Abbasi and Sajal Aly.

Yashma Gill in her recent interview with Samina Pirzada, narrated her life story and here are some things we could totally relate to.

THE LOVE-HATE RELATIONSHIP SHE SHARES WITH HER BROTHER — “Meri pehli muhubbat aur meri pehly nafrat donou mera bhai hai,” Gill said in the interview. Siblings are someone neither you can live with nor you can live without. Gill tells a similar tale, about the envy, jealousy, protectiveness, love and friendship among them. Eventually, she overcame the negative feelings she had for her brother and became truly grateful to have him. We all go through the phase where we don’t like our siblings but, in the end, they are the “friends” we love the most.

SHE IS OPEN ABOUT HER CHILDHOOD — Yashma Gill does not hesitate when she talks about the life that she had when she had to share her father with her half siblings. She talks about her childhood like we all do, reminiscing about her past life. With all the ups and down she still puts up her story in the most confident way possible.

HER TEENAGE REBELLION PHASE — life is most difficult during our teenage years for some reason. Maybe because we are expected to act as adults and make a lot of decisions that our future depends on, but deep down we are still kids learning to differentiate between right and wrong. Not being too good at knowing people, we tend to put a lot of trust in the wrong people. Something similar happened with Yashma. After rebelling against her family, she got distracted in many ways leading to path of self-destruction and uneasiness, something most of us experience as teenagers.

ANXIETY AND DEPRESSION — Yashma gets really emotional talking about her path of rebellion that lead to being diagnosed with clinical depression. Often, we interpret things so adversely that before you know it you find yourself in a dump so deep that you can’t get out of. Yashma went through something similar, and talks about how investing her time in productive activities took her out of depression.

SHE IS TRUE TO HERSELF — Yashma Gill is content with who she is and where she is in her life. She is confident about her qualities as well as her insecurities. She does not let her fear overcome her potential. She is open to new chances and opportunities without letting her past affect her present. She lives life believing in herself and Allah.

Gill is undoubtedly an acting prowess, but that is not all to this young actress. She is just as human as us, taking one step at a time on the ladder to success. We wish you more power, Gill. Stay strong.