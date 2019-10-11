Shoaib Akhtar blasts head coach Misbah ul Huq after disgraceful defeat

Speed star Shoaib Akhtar blasts Pakistani head coach Misbah ul Huq after disgraceful defeat against Srilanka.

After a 3-0 series whitewash at the hands of Sri Lanka, it is high time for Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq to start ‘rebuilding’, says former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

“It is so disheartening to see Pakistan lose like this. If I were Misbah, I would pick up the pieces from here and rebuild. Have to make a combination of new and experienced. A combination that works,” the speedster tweeted. “I hope we do a solid rebuilding from here,” he added.

The statement comes after the top ranked Pakistan suffered a 3-0 defeat in T20I series against the eighth ranked Sri Lanka on Wednesday at Lahore Gaddafi Stadium.