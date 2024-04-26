Omar Ayub alleges raids on PTI workers homes in Punjab

Opposition leader Omar Ayub raised serious concerns in the National Assembly regarding alleged raids on opposition homes in Punjab, accusing Punjab IG Usman Anwar of corruption and criticizing the deteriorating state of the Punjab Police Force. Speaker ordered removal of remarks concerning IG, calling for a judicial inquiry into the Bahawalnagar incident. Expressing his dismay during the National Assembly session, Omar Ayub stated, “This is unacceptable.” He highlighted the need for attention from Islamabad, emphasizing that rallies would be held here as well, asserting that no curfew is necessary in the capital.

With over three crore votes, PTI faces scrutiny under Form 47. “There is an illegal Interior Minister present,” Omar Ayub claimed. He advocated for medical facilities for Bushra Bibi, expressing mistrust in government hospitals. “Bushra Bibi’s rights are being violated,” Omar Ayub declared, demanding her immediate release. He alleged mistreatment, stating she is confined to a small room and denied proper medical treatment, with suspicions raised over the authenticity of her medical tests conducted in government hospitals.